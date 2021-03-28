NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers Signing Ex-Eagles LB

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry, Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Source says former Eagles LB Nate Gerry is signing with the 49ers

The deal is worth $1.12 million for one year.

The deal is worth $1.12 million for one year, and Gerry chose SF because of the opportunity for more playing time, and the potential to start.

Gerry entered last season with the Eagles as a starter, but near the end of the year, he was left out of rotation.

The former fifth-round selection out of Nebraska in 2017 recorded just 57 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and two passes defended through seven games with the Eagles last season. His season was cut short in October after having to undergo season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury that he tried to play through. Gerry ended 2020 allowing an NFL-worst 146.4 passer rating into his coverage. But, the 3 seasons before, Gerry earned above-average grades.

In 2019, Gerry played 335 snaps on special teams in addition to 620 on defense. In four NFL seasons, Gerry has recorded 163 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a touchdown.

NFL Twitter Seems to Have Mixed Feelings About Gerry

NFL twitter never shies away about how they feel about new signings:

LOL WHAT???!!! He is was the league's worst linebacker by far. He flat out sucked with all the miss coverages, assignments, etc… Opposing coaches targetted him because they knew he sucked. — Phoenix X Minimus (@ThePhoenixXM) March 27, 2021

He’ll got the 49’ers and have a great season. Seems like when players move on from the 🦅 they perform better lol — JetsGo (@AntisJetLife) March 27, 2021

Dam🤦🏾 Under Demico Ryan as his DC.I dam sure have a crazy feeling he’ll do better knowing all Eagles players play better after they leave. — markeece graham (@markeecegraham) March 27, 2021

With his performance this past season I’m surprised he’s not signing with unemployment — Slim Bouler (@sugundeez) March 27, 2021

Literally one of the most consistently bad players I’ve ever seen. This dude was always in the wrong spot and getting faked out. I am so glad to never have to see him on our team again.. thanks for trying, Nate. — Andy Rudisill (@Arudy15) March 27, 2021

To think he skipped classes his last semester to prepare for football. — Not Frost (@frost_not) March 27, 2021

This seems like a minor exaggeration — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 27, 2021

I liked him, he kinda reminded me of what I’d look like in the NFL in my 50’s — 700levelvet (@Johnwal17508137) March 27, 2021

Truly heartbroken over this loss Tony — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) March 27, 2021

The closest player in coverage to Kyle Juszczyk on Nick Mullens' early missed throw in the Philadelphia game was…. new 49ers LB Nate Gerry https://t.co/3qpMHAktWE — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 28, 2021

Gerry does not have a good reputation via Twitter but the Niners didn’t sign him to start, they signed him to add some veteran depth to fill a reserve role or special teams.

The 26-year-old comes to the Bay Area with a Super Bowl ring from 2018. He was also a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who used him as his starting middle linebacker.

Remaining 49ers Free Agency Needs

While the 49ers have been making several smart moves to boost their roster, there are still some remaining needs to fill, including at running back, strong safety, wide receiver, cornerback, and quarterback.

On Friday, the 49ers made a shocking jump up to No. 3 overall which means they’re likely on the hunt for a quarterback to replace Jimmy Garoppolo with their first pick in the draft.

At the cornerback position, the Niners will need to find someone to replace Richard Sherman, though its not a dying need with the depth chart still solid after the Niners re-sign K’Waun Williams.

Finding another wide receiver in free agency might be their top need right now. San Fran has a powerful tandem in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but the depth chart after that looks pretty weak.

And a running back who isn’t under the injury plague would be a nice touch after RaheemMostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and JaMycal Hasty all suffered injuries last season.

Who knows what the Niners will do next and maybe they will just keep adding some more players to fill reserve roles and look to the draft for more important needs.