NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers Signing Ex-Eagles LB

Getty Ex-linebacker Nate Gerry #47 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry, Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The deal is worth $1.12 million for one year.

Gerry entered last season with the Eagles as a starter, but near the end of the year, he was left out of rotation.

The former fifth-round selection out of Nebraska in 2017 recorded just 57 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and two passes defended through seven games with the Eagles last season. His season was cut short in October after having to undergo season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury that he tried to play through. Gerry ended 2020 allowing an NFL-worst 146.4 passer rating into his coverage. But, the 3 seasons before, Gerry earned above-average grades.

In 2019, Gerry played 335 snaps on special teams in addition to 620 on defense. In four NFL seasons, Gerry has recorded 163 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a touchdown.

NFL Twitter Seems to Have Mixed Feelings About Gerry

NFL twitter never shies away about how they feel about new signings:

Gerry does not have a good reputation via Twitter but the Niners didn’t sign him to start, they signed him to add some veteran depth to fill a reserve role or special teams.

The 26-year-old comes to the Bay Area with a Super Bowl ring from 2018. He was also a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who used him as his starting middle linebacker.

 Remaining 49ers Free Agency Needs

While the 49ers have been making several smart moves to boost their roster, there are still some remaining needs to fill, including at running back, strong safety, wide receiver, cornerback, and quarterback.

On Friday, the 49ers made a shocking jump up to No. 3 overall which means they’re likely on the hunt for a quarterback to replace Jimmy Garoppolo with their first pick in the draft.

At the cornerback position, the Niners will need to find someone to replace Richard Sherman, though its not a dying need with the depth chart still solid after the Niners re-sign K’Waun Williams.

Finding another wide receiver in free agency might be their top need right now. San Fran has a powerful tandem in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but the depth chart after that looks pretty weak.

And a running back who isn’t under the injury plague would be a nice touch after RaheemMostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and JaMycal Hasty all suffered injuries last season.

Who knows what the Niners will do next and maybe they will just keep adding some more players to fill reserve roles and look to the draft for more important needs.

