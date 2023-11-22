49ers Predicted to Pursue $20 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler

Here in the late stages of his career, defensive back Stephon Gilmore has become something of a mercenary, a hired gun who can give a team a rock-solid veteran corner. When it comes to San Francisco 49ers rumors about players in whom the team might have an interest, Gilmore fits the profile.

Gilmore is 33 and is currently with the Dallas Cowboys. He is on his fourth team in four years—the Colts last season, the Panthers the previous season and the Patriots two seasons before that and had trouble staying healthy before the last two seasons (he played 19 games in 2020 and 2021 combined).

Before linking up with Dallas (the rebuilding Colts dealt him for a fifth-rounder), Gilmore was granted a $20 million contract by Indy. But that runs up after this year, and Bleacher Report is proposing that the 49ers take advantage, adding to their much-needed depth in the secondary.

“Gilmore could come in and be a good No. 2 corner behind Charvarius Ward,” B/R wrote this week in pushing a potential 49ers rumor. “The 12-year veteran would fit into the 49ers’ ball-hawking defense well with his 31 career interceptions, and he might be willing to take a cheaper deal to play for a Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career.”

49ers Rumors Around Stephon Gilmore Make Sense

As 49ers rumors go, Stephon Gilmore makes some sense. It is no secret that the 49ers tried to bulk up their defensive backfield at the trade deadline, and were looking for long-term solutions in doing so. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers sought deals for Jaylon Johnson of the Bears and Patrick Surtain II of the Broncos.

Wrote Schefter: “The San Francisco 49ers went looking for big names at the NFL trade deadline, checking on the availability of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and then-Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, among others, sources told ESPN.”

Ultimately, the Bears pulled Johnson off the market and the Broncos squashed any 49ers rumors or other rumors around Surtain, opting to keep him in place. No matter how bad the Broncos were at the start of the season, dumping a young player of Surtain’s caliber would not have made much sense.

Secondary Needs Help in San Francisco

The interest in defensive backs has been consistent with the 49ers. That’s been true all year, really. Heading into the season, Pro Football Focus ranked every unit in the NFL, and the 49ers near the top in just about every ranking. The 49ers linebackers and running backs were No. 1, the defensive line was No. 2 and the wide receivers were No. 4.

But the offensive line (18) and the defensive backs (9), which had lost top slot safety Jimmie Ward in the offseason, were a bit further down the scale.

Those rankings have pretty much held up during the season. The secondary has been good in coverage, and Ward has been excellent, with a grade of 77.0, 14th out of 115 corners in the league. Deommodore Lenoir, though, has been a weak link, with a 65.4 grade, 56th out of 115 corners.

B/R suggests that the in-season 49ers rumors about cornerback pursuits will transfer to the offseason, and that Gilmore would be a read-made solution.

“San Francisco was rumored to be looking for a cornerback at the trade deadline, as the position is a current weak spot on their roster,” the site wrote. “However, the front office couldn’t get a deal done, meaning the need will transfer over to the offseason, and the club is expected to be up against the cap during free agency.”