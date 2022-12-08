‘I’m Ready, Man:’ 5-Time All-Pro Pitches Case to Join the 49ers

The last time NFL Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens caught a pass, it was in the Fan Controlled Football League with Johnny Manziel as his quarterback.

Now, T.O. hopes to catch passes from…Brock Purdy?

5-Time All-Pro Pitches Case to Head to 49ers

Speaking with 95.7 FM The Game in the Bay Area on Wednesday, December 8, Owens confirmed that he contacted owner Jed York about the possibility of adding to the 49ers’ receiving corps.

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there,” Owens said on “The Morning Roast” show. “Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good.”

Owens dove further, saying to hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shaksy: “Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset. I’ve been training…I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.’”

Current State of WR Corps

While the 49ers are dealing with a significant injury behind center with Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with a foot fracture, plus valuable interior defensive lineman option Hassan Ridgeway likely to be out six to eight weeks with a pec injury, how has the receiving group held up health wise?

This unit has stayed healthy for the most part minus a few knicks.

Brandon Aiyuk is the lone 49er who has played and started in every game this season. Aiyuk is the current clubhouse leader in all three major receiving categories of receptions (56), yards (698) and touchdowns (6). Deebo Samuel, meanwhile, has started in 10 of 11 games he’s played — hauling in 50 catches for 569 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.

Then, tight end George Kittle follows Samuel with 38 catches, 472 yards and 4 touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey trails him by snatching 33 grabs for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Outside of the two WR starters, Jauan Jennings has seen action in 11 games with one start. He’s third among the receivers with 26 catches, 303 yards and one score.

‘I’m Ready, Man’

Though he’s nearing his 50s, plus has moved on to selling his new wine 81 Vino, Owens is still very active with staying in shape.

It’s also not his first time asking the 49ers to lure him back to the Bay Area.

Back in 2015, he told Sports Illustrated Now’s Maggie Gray that he hadn’t retired and was training with current NFL wide receivers. He also added in the interview that he guaranteed he would be a 1,100 to 1,200-yard receiver in the league right now.

While with the 49ers, Owens caught 592 passes for 8,572 yards and crossed the end zone 81 times per Pro Football Reference. Owens also delivered his most double-digit touchdown seasons in a 49ers uniform with four (he produced three with the Dallas Cowboys).

His last true NFL snaps came in the 2010 season while with the Cincinnati Bengals — when he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and scored 9 touchdowns while playing with Carson Palmer and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Still, despite being 12 years removed from the NFL, Owens has sent the sales pitch to his former employer he wants back in.

“Y’all still let those Niners know, man,” Owens said. “I’m ready, man. All I want is an opportunity, man. That’s all I ever wanted.”