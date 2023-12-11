49ers’ Trent Williams Sounds Off About Brock Purdy Criticism

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy turned in another dominant performance, and left tackle Trent Williams wants everyone to hear about it.

Purdy emerged as a starting quarterback last year after going to the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His lack of size and arm strength — by NFL critics’ metrics — has many questioning if Purdy is just the beneficiary of a talented offense.

“I don’t get why people say he’s a system quarterback,” Williams told reporters on Sunday after a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. “Because no system quarterback makes tight-window throws before they’re there, throwing people open, putting the ball into a window and trusting his receiver to get there, layering balls over linebackers who are in good position, and still getting the ball over their head, getting it to the playmaker,” Williams added. Purdy completed 70.4% of his passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception with a 122.1 quarterback rating against the Seahawks. He had a completion of 48 yards or more for the fourth time in the past five games. Highest Pass Rating in NFL history

(min. 500 attempts) Brock Purdy 113.8

Patrick Mahomes 103.9

Aaron Rodgers 103.6 pic.twitter.com/dHceJ10zdv — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023