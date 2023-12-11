49ers’ Trent Williams Sounds Off About Brock Purdy Criticism

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy turned in another dominant performance, and left tackle Trent Williams wants everyone to hear about it.
Purdy emerged as a starting quarterback last year after going to the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His lack of size and arm strength — by NFL critics’ metrics — has many questioning if Purdy is just the beneficiary of a talented offense.
“I don’t get why people say he’s a system quarterback,” Williams told reporters on Sunday after a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
“Because no system quarterback makes tight-window throws before they’re there, throwing people open, putting the ball into a window and trusting his receiver to get there, layering balls over linebackers who are in good position, and still getting the ball over their head, getting it to the playmaker,” Williams added.
Purdy completed 70.4% of his passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception with a 122.1 quarterback rating against the Seahawks. He had a completion of 48 yards or more for the fourth time in the past five games.
“[He’s] just so accurate. You watch a lot of his throws, the accuracy gives them guys a chance to run after the catch, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that,” Williams said.
In 22 career regular season games, Purdy has impressed with 4,927 yards and 38 touchdowns versus 11 picks. He also shines in the most important stat — wins versus losses — with a 15-3 mark in 18 career starts.
Trent Williams Defends Brock Purdy’s Draft Position Amid MVP Talk
Purdy’s name has emerged in the MVP conversation this season, and Williams called for more in respect on that avenue as well.
“I think a lot of people are slow to give him his props just because of his draft status and where he was drafted,” Williams said. “If he was Zach Wilson, I think he’d probably be unanimous MVP, the next coming of Aaron Rodgers or somebody like that.”
Wilson went No. 2 to the New York Jets in 2021, but he hasn’t lived up to the lofty draft hype. In light of Williams’ Rodgers comment, Purdy has drawn comparisons to 49ers greats such as Joe Montana and Steve Young in less than two full seasons.
“This is what, almost two years of him putting just unbelievable quarterback play on film?” Williams said. “And it’s still guys, you know, saying, ‘I think it’s Deebo [Samuel]. I think it’s Trent [Williams].’ That’s not realistic.”
Trent Williams: ‘Made of the Right Stuff’
Williams emphasized Purdy’s greatness stems from his preparation and leadership by example and that other teams take notice.
“In locker rooms,” Williams said, “guys that know football, guys who study us before they play us, there’s no way you can look at him and say that’s a system quarterback.”
“When you watch the throws he makes, when you watch him make it under pressure. … I think this guy is made of the right stuff,” Williams continued. “Every time he approaches Sunday, you (can) tell it’s the most important game in his life and he treats every week that way. His success is not a secret, and it [expletive] sure ain’t got nothing to do with the system.”