GM John Lynch: 49ers ‘Monitoring’ Free-Agent Pro Bowler

For San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, running the team many consider to be the favorite to reach the Super Bowl out of the NFC has its perks. One of them is the ability to scoop up veterans who want to come along for the postseason ride—defensive back Logan Ryan being a prime example of a 49ers rumor that became reality. That could be the case, too, for free-agent tight end Zach Ertz.

While Lynch did not say anything was imminent, he did confirm that the 49ers are kicking the tires on Ertz. That came a day after coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he did not have much interest in adding a new tight end, even with injury to backup Ross Dwelley, who has a high ankle sprain.

“When you have the opportunity, [when] a guy like Ertz is out there, you always take a look,” Lynch told KNBR radio in San Francisco on Friday. “We haven’t done anything yet. We’ll see where that goes. We’ll continue to monitor him as we do many other people that are out there.”

49ers Rumors: Zach Ertz as a FA Target

Zach Ertz would bring a little star power to the 49ers, though it is not necessarily clear how much else he would bring. He is 33 years old and on the tail end of his career, having asked for his release from the Cardinal at the end of November. Arizona granted it to him, setting up this round of 49ers rumors.

Ertz does have three Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring to his credit, but those came from 2017-2019, when he was in Philadelphia. This season, in seven games, Ertz had 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. He is still a good pass-catcher, but not the Pro Bowl guy he once was. Ertz is not a great blocker, either, which is a must for 49ers tight ends.

Still, despite his age and waning ability, Ertz is someone Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy could trust, an experienced hand who would be sure to be available on those also must-have third downs or other tight situations. As injury insurance, he makes some sense with the 49ers.

John Lynch Happy With 49ers TEs

On Wednesday, beat reporter Matt Barrows of The Athletic pushed the Ertz and 49ers rumors further when he noted on Twitter/X that the 49ers are among the teams “most interested” in Ertz, who might wait until next week to pick a team.

Wrote Barrows: “#49ers are believed to be one of the teams most interested in TE Zach Ertz, who may wait until next week to decide. SF theoretically could put TE Ross Dwelley (high-ankle sprain) on IR to make room. Imagine Shanahan is all for adding a veteran weapon with a SB ring to the roster.”

Lynch, though, indicated that he is happy with the 49ers’ depth chart as it stands, and if Dwelley is not going to be out too long—that is still uncertain—there would not be much need for Zach Ertz.

Lynch sang the praises of the other 49ers tight ends—George Kittle, of course, but also little-recognized backup Charlie Woerner. indeed, there may be no need for 49ers rumors around Zach Ertz.

“We’re always monitoring things,” Lynch said. “We do feel really good about our tight end group with George Kittle, Charlie Woerner. You see one reception on the year (for Woerner), but my goodness, I would tell you that Charlie’s one of the more unsung players on our team. He makes so many contributions both on offense and special teams.

“And we got Brayden Willis, who we like a lot, who may get an opportunity to play if Ross is down. And we don’t think Ross will be out for too long. So we like our group.”