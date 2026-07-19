New York Yankees Quietly Announced Clarke Schmidt News During Dodgers Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees have two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish their series in the Bronx.

They lost Friday’s game 2-1 (and Saturday was postponed).

New York Yankees Announced Clarke Schmidt News

During their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees announced the latest update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to pitch in a game during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Pitched one inning of live batting practice July 18, throwing 15 fastballs to Anthony Volpe and Ali Sánchez at Yankee Stadium. Next outing will incorporate breaking pitches.”

According to the site, he could still return as soon as August.

Last season, Schmidt went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@carolineharri91: “I have a ton of respect for Clarke. He wanted to be a starter, worked until he made it happen. He then wanted to incorporate that new cutter (even when it was mostly trash at first) but he stood his ground and made it his “pitch.” Can’t wait for him to get back and grind again.”

@TheWordSchmidt: “We need him. Kid’s a bulldog. Reminds me of Pettitte.”

@PeterS_Tech: “We have a Clarke Schmitt sighting?”

@yankeesagainetc: “Let’s get healthier Fried Schmidt Judge Stanton”

Looking At Schmidt

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees (and helped them reach the 2024 World Series).

Over 97 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

Looking At New York Right Now