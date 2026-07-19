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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Clarke Schmidt News During Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees have two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish their series in the Bronx.

They lost Friday’s game 2-1 (and Saturday was postponed).

New York Yankees Announced Clarke Schmidt News

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre on July 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees announced the latest update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to pitch in a game during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Pitched one inning of live batting practice July 18, throwing 15 fastballs to Anthony Volpe and Ali Sánchez at Yankee Stadium. Next outing will incorporate breaking pitches.”

According to the site, he could still return as soon as August.

Last season, Schmidt went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@carolineharri91: “I have a ton of respect for Clarke. He wanted to be a starter, worked until he made it happen. He then wanted to incorporate that new cutter (even when it was mostly trash at first) but he stood his ground and made it his “pitch.” Can’t wait for him to get back and grind again.”

@TheWordSchmidt: “We need him. Kid’s a bulldog. Reminds me of Pettitte.”

@PeterS_Tech: “We have a Clarke Schmitt sighting?”

@yankeesagainetc: “Let’s get healthier Fried Schmidt Judge Stanton”

Looking At Schmidt

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 23, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees (and helped them reach the 2024 World Series).

Over 97 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA.

Looking At New York Right Now

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 10: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Austin Wells #28 after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Clarke Schmidt News During Dodgers Series

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