Seahawks All-Pro Reveals Feelings on Carson Wentz: ‘No Looking Down’

Maybe it hasn’t been a season to remember for Carson Wentz, but the Seahawks aren’t fooled by his career-worst numbers. All-Pro safety Jamal Adams knows what the former MVP candidate is capable of and what type of quarterback he is. He’ll be prepared should the old Wentz make a cameo appearance on “Monday Night Football.”

“I know a lot of people were talking down on his game, but we know what type of quarterback he is,” Adams told reporters, via the Seahawks website. “He’s an outstanding quarterback that has proven that he can do it. He can make all the throws, so we’re preparing like any other quarterback, it’s not a let-down, it’s no looking down on him and the season he’s had.”

Adams might want to study up on backup Jalen Hurts, too. The Eagles will reportedly be giving the dual-threat rookie an increased workload and bigger role in Week 12 after he saw significant first-team snaps this week in practice. Philly is in desperation mode, reeling from a two-game losing streak while reports of a disgusted owner and possible coaching changes swirl.

Jamal Adams says Carson Wentz likes to get YAK yards. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/I61Tw4wtw1 — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) November 27, 2020

The Eagles badly need a win on Monday night to take back first place in the NFC East. And they need to get it against a Seattle team that has owned them in recent years, including going 4-0 against Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

“We got some great challenging opponents coming up, none greater than Seattle. A good football team coming in here Monday night,” Pederson said. “We’ve struggled against them here recently, most recent the playoff game. We are reminded of that, obviously. Guys seem to buckle down and tighten things up, and go play, and play a little more loose probably, a little more carefree, spirited and see what happens.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Limiting Russell Wilson ‘Making Big Plays’

So what’s the best way to slow the Seahawks’ offense and escape with a win? It’s easy, just stop Russell Wilson from making big plays. The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback has looked human in recent weeks — seven interceptions and five fumbles in his last five games — but he’s still a legitimate MVP candidate in 2020. He can run it and throw it. And uses one to set up the other. Pick your poison.

“We got a guy right now who’s playing at an MVP caliber right now,” Eagles safety Jalen Mills said of Wilson. “Our biggest task right now is limiting him making big plays. Whether it’s the pass or with his legs because he’s been doing it in this league for a very, very long time.”

Thanks bro! Blessing to call you teammate! All Glory to Jesus! 🙏🏾🏁 https://t.co/beq46CKoxr — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 29, 2020

Adding extra pressure is Wilson’s pristine career record versus Philadelphia at 6-0. It’ll be up to the Eagles’ defensive line to get home with pressure. Remember, they excel at pressuring the quarterback and rank second in the NFL with 32 sacks.

“You got to get eyes to the ball,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “We always have the mentality as a D-line that we’re the engine starters. We got to go out there and get a turnover for the offense. If we’re making plays, everybody kind of feeds off that.”

One more thing: Wilson celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday evening.

Seahawks Final Injury Report

The biggest blow for Seattle is the loss of starting right tackle Brandon Snell who is nursing an ankle injury. He is officially out for Monday night, along with running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee). Other than that, the Seahawks are fairly healthy. Two starters — running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin — carry no injury designation into this one.

Seattle has listed the following players as questionable: OL Kyle Fuller (ankle), WR David Moore (hip), CB D.J. Reed (foot), OG Jordan Simmons (calf), WR Freddie Swain (foot). The Eagles, of course, have too many injuries to detail.

READ NEXT: Doug Pederson Reveals ‘Final Say’ on QB Change

READ NEXT: Carson Wentz Responds to Criticism

READ NEXT: Eagles Talk Benching Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts

READ NEXT: Eagles Admit to Having Sloppy Practices

READ NEXT: Eagles Respond to Bombshell Blow It Up Report