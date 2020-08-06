Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on signing Antonio Brown, and one NFL insider believes the receiver will eventually end up in the Pacific Northwest. NBC Sports Peter King predicts the Seahawks will eventually sign Brown adding “Pete Carroll isn’t afraid of risky guys.”

“I think if I had to put $5 down on Antonio Brown’s team for this year after his eight-game ban is served, I’d put it on Seattle,” King noted. “Russell Wilson is a fan and wants it to happen, Pete Carroll isn’t afraid of risky guys, and John Schneider (Percy Harvin, Josh Gordon) is okay with taking shots on game-breakers with baggage.”

Carroll was recently asked about the possibility of the Seahawks signing Brown, and he did not shy away from the idea. The Seahawks coach indicated it would be a decision for “somewhere down the road” which implied the team would consider the move during the season if the receiver remains unsigned.

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

The Seahawks Appear More Likely to Sign Gordon, But Could Consider Adding Brown During the Season

Carroll was less veiled when asked about the team’s chances of bringing back Josh Gordon. The Seahawks have been linked to both receivers, but all signs point to Seattle re-signing Gordon if he is reinstated by the NFL. Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL but applied for reinstatement over the offseason. Carroll admitted the Seahawks were “very open” to the idea of re-signing Gordon but appear to be awaiting the NFL’s decision.

“It’s not in our hands,” Carroll noted, per ESPN. “Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

Seattle Is Predicted to Make More ‘Splashy Moves’

King is not the only person who thinks the Seahawks will make more moves before the start of the season. The Athletic’s Jay Glazer noted he expects the Seahawks to make additional “splashy moves,” even after acquiring Jamal Adams.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re not done making splashy moves,” Glazer explained. “Their GM John Schneider has been one of, if not the most, aggressive GM in the NFL over the last decade or so. He goes for it. When they drafted Russell Wilson, they had just traded for Matt Flynn and gave him money, they still drafted and started Wilson. Oh, well. They go for it.”

