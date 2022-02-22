3 Former Heisman Winners Are Options to Back Up Russell Wilson

Teams with established quarterbacks don’t look into the importance of having a backup signal-caller. The Seattle Seahawks have had the luxury of Russell Wilson as their quarterback since 2012. Wilson has only missed three games in his career, and they all came in the 2021 season after a finger injury. With such a strong health record, the backup quarterback position for the Seattle Seahawks has been less valuable.

Now, after Wilson’s injury, we’ve seen what life could be like without Wilson at the helm. It’s unclear if the Seahawks will re-sign Geno Smith after his arrest on January 10th, 2022. With the 24-year-old Jacob Eason the only remaining quarterback on the roster, it would be wise for the Seahawks to shore up their quarterback core going into 2022.

Some of the best options at the quarterback position feature three former Heisman trophy winners. Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston are all potential fits to back up Wilson on the Seahawks.

An Oregon Duck on the Seahawks

Mariota won the Heisman trophy award at the University of Oregon in 2014 and was drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans. His athletic talents and arm strength were featured in college, however, they haven’t translated well to the pros. He is averaging a 69.55 offensive grade over the past seven seasons according to Pro Football Focus.

He hasn’t made a start since 2019, however, he remains a serviceable backup and his talents could translate to a team that needs some quarterback depth. He has a career 62.8 completion percentage and 89.5 passer rating according to PFF, so he has the ability to make throws and plays when needed. He still has some athleticism in the tank and could be a red zone threat just as he has been with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is a soft-spoken and humble player who could quietly impact the Seahawks in a reserve role.

Heisman and Former MVP fitting with the Seahawks

Newton is a former MVP whose best years are clearly behind him, however, he has shown off some playmaking abilities that have proven he can still be a serviceable QB2. He posted career lows in offensive grading and passing according to PFF this past 2021 season, however, he posted his second-highest run ranking with 73.8 respectively.

Just like Mariota, Newton could be a fit in the red zone and still has some serviceable arm talent. He scored five rushing touchdowns in 2021 and as she showed in his season debut with the Carolina Panthers, he can still make a play in the red zone. Although he threw more interceptions than touchdowns for the year, he could serve as a backup and make an impact in a reserve role.

Possibly the best backup QB in the league?

Winston was playing well in the 2021 season as a starter for the New Orleans Saints until an unfortunately timed ACL injury took him out for the season. The Saints were 5-2 before he went down with an injury. Before he went down, he was posting career highs in offensive grade and running according to PFF, with ranks of 74.2 and 90 respectively.

Two seasons ago he led the NFL in passing yards and is still relatively young compared to other signal-callers in the game and he could easily slot in as an upper-tier backup. Before going down with an injury, Winston posted 14 passing touchdowns to only three interceptions, showing that his decision-making and passing skills have improved.