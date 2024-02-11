Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Seahawks Acquire ‘Premier’ Passer

The Seattle Seahawks could enter the 2024 NFL draft with the intention of acquiring their next franchise quarterback.

As part of a “blockbuster” trade proposals list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Seahawks would acquire the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and a fourth-round draft pick (No. 111 overall) from the New York Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks, including their No. 16 pick, two 2024 third-round picks (No. 78 and No. 81 overall) along with a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The reason why the proposal is considered a “blockbuster” one is because the Seahawks would be trading up to select University of Washington alum and Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

“Landing in a city like Seattle is the type of atmosphere Michael Penix Jr. could thrive in quickly,” writes Fowler. “After multiple years of watching Lamar Jackson shred defenses as a playmaker, newly minted Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald (former Baltimore defensive coordinator) could prioritize Penix, one of the class’ premier vertical passers and intriguing playmakers.”

Why Michael Penix is a ‘Polarizing’ Prospect Entering Draft

The 23-year-old Penix is one of the more high-profile names entering the draft. Outside of finishing as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting, he finished as a First-Team All-American and won the Maxwell award for his sensational 2023 season. Penix led the Huskies to a 13-0 regular season record and threw 36 touchdowns with 4,903 passing yards to lead the nation in the latter category.

While there’s little doubt that Penix is a prolific and talented quarterback, there are questions over how good he’ll be entering the pro’s. Further complicating matters is his injury history, with Penix suffering two torn ACL’s when he played at the University of Indiana during the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso actually refers to Penix as perhaps the most “polarizing” quarterback prospect ever. That would be because some experts project Penix to be selected in the first round with some believing he might actually go undrafted.

Trapasso’s pre-combine grade of Penix is similar to the one he had for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who was a projected first-round pick in last year’s draft before ultimately being selected with the 33rd overall pick — the first pick in the second round — in the 2023 NFL draft.

“Based on what Penix showcased at Washington in 2022 and 2023, he absolutely is a draftable prospect,” writes Trapasso. “In fact, my current, pre-combine grade is very close to the grade I had on current Titans quarterback Will Levis a year ago. So he’s well in the clear.”

Why Seahawks Are Likely to Draft Next Franchise Quarterback

The Seahawks currently have Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, but he’ll be 34 years old in 2024 and may have already reached his ceiling. After winning Comeback Player of the Year honors with a career year in 2022 — he also led the Seahawks to the playoffs — Smith posted average marks and declining numbers across the board while coming up just short leading Seattle back to the postseason.

Smith finished the 2023 season with 20 touchdowns, 3,624 passing yards and a 64.7% completion rate with a 92.1 passer rating. All of those numbers were a decline compared to the previous season.

Pulling off a “blockbuster” trade proposal to select hometown product Penix in the first round would obviously be a gamble. However, all signs point towards the Seahawks selecting a quarterback prospect — whether that’s Penix or someone else — as the eventual successor to Smith at quarterback.