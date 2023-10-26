Bold Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Acquire Projected $125 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks may be on the hunt for an extra pass rusher at the trade deadline.

As suggested by Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks could be an ideal trade destination for Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns. In Robinson’s trade proposal, he proposes Seattle flip a 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and edge rusher Darrell Taylor in exchange for Burns.

Robinson suggests the Seahawks make a move for the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher as an immediate replaced for the recently injured Uchenna Nwosu, who will be out for the season after suffering a pectoral injury in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

“With Nwosu out, it’s time for Seattle to take a big swing,” writes Robinson. “Brian Burns is perhaps the most talented player potentially on this year’s trade market, but the Carolina Panthers won’t give him away for free. Remember, they reportedly turned down two first-rounders and a second from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Burns at last year’s deadline.”

Brian Burns Considered One of Top Pass Rushers in NFL

The 25-year-old Burns is one of the premier pass rushers in the league, having posted 12.5 sacks last season and 34.5 sacks since the 2020 season, the ninth-most of any player.

Nwosu is the team’s top pass rusher, having co-led the team in sacks (9.5) during the 2022 season. In this proposed deal, the Seahawks would part ways with their other co-leader in sacks last season, Taylor.

The Seahawks signed one of their former defensive ends in Frank Clark — he played with Seattle from 2015 until 2018 — to help alleviate the loss of Nwosu. However, Robinson mentions that this signing shouldn’t preclude a possible trade for a dynamic pass rusher such as Burns.

“While the Seahawks are expected to reunite with edge defender Frank Clark, his addition won’t preclude the team from going after Burns,” writes Robinson.

Although the Panthers previously turned down a high draft haul for Burns from the Los Angeles Rams during last year’s deadline, Carolina is currently 0-6 and clearly in seller mode at the trade deadline. Furthermore, they may be more incentivized this year to trade Burns — who is in the final year of his rookie contract — to add receiver help for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Seahawks Predicted to Sign Brian Burns to $125 Million Deal

As Robinson argues, the Seahawks likely won’t have to give up as much as the Rams offered in order to acquire Burns. Furthermore, if Seattle acquires Burns, they won’t view him as a rental. Robinson predicts that the Seahawks will end up signing Burns to a massive five-year, $125 million contract extension once he lands in Seattle.

“Seattle might not have to give up as much as the Rams offered a season ago, given that Burns is now a year closer to free agency,” writes Robinson. “But a first and a second over the next two years, plus a speculative add in pass rusher Darrell Taylor, might be enough to pry Burns loose from Carolina. The Seahawks won’t view Burns as a rental if they sacrifice that sort of package to acquire him, so they’ll also sign him to a five-year, $125 million extension once he officially lands in Seattle.”

For perspective, Burns’ current salary is roughly $16 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, Burns’ projected market value is $23.4 million per year for a total of $117 million across five seasons.

A $25 million cap hit would make Burns the 12th-highest paid defensive player in the NFL and the fourth-highest paid player on the Seahawks for the 2024 season.

If the Seahawks are serious about contending for a Super Bowl this season, the acquisition of Burns may put them in the same conversation as teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

For that very reason, Seattle may emerge as a surprise landing spot for Burns by the time the trade deadline rolls around on October 31.