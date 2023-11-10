Seahawks Make Move for Ex-Rams Quarterback Amid Geno Smith’s Struggles

The latest Seattle Seahawks news has the team looking for depth at quarterback. The Seahawks announced the signing of veteran Brett Rypien, who has had stints with the Rams and Broncos. Seattle released defensive tackle Matthew Gotel to make room for the quarterback.

Rypien was released by the Rams heading into Week 10 after the team signed former No. 2 pick Carson Wentz. The move comes as Geno Smith has had eight turnovers over the last four games.

To be clear, Rypien was not signed to challenge Smith for the job. It does indicate the Seahawks are looking for help at the position with Rypien and Drew Lock now in Seattle.

Rypien will begin his stint with the Seahawks on the practice squad. The Seahawks have had an on-again, off-again relationship with rookie Holton Ahlers, who has had multiple stints this season as the team’s third quarterback. The Seahawks face the Rams in less than two weeks on November 19.

Pete Carroll on Possible Seahawks QB Change: ‘It Should Be Obvious’

Heading into Week 10, head coach Pete Carroll was asked what it takes for him to consider making a quarterback change. Carroll indicated that a change would only happen if it was “obvious.”

“It should be an obvious situation that a guy’s not doing his part, and you have to declare where the issues are,” Carroll said during the November 6 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “Is it with the guys up front not being consistent? Are we not doing our route stuff right? Are we not calling the game for him?

“We have to call all the games for the quarterback. They’re the key, and we have to make sure we’re doing our part there. So, there’s a lot of aspects of that.”

Seahawks News: New Quarterback Brett Rypien Is a Native of Spokane, Washington

At the very least, Rypien gives the Seahawks an additional player with knowledge of NFC West opponents. After a standout collegiate career at Boise State, Rypien went undrafted in 2019.

Rypien spent his first three seasons with the Broncos playing in seven games, including three starts. The veteran joined the Rams this past offseason and played in two contests (including one start) prior to his release.

Rypien signing with the Seahawks is a bit of a homecoming for the quarterback. The newest Seattle signal-caller grew up in Spokane, Wash.

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Rypien to Nick Mullens. The NFL analyst gave Rypien a seventh-round grade prior to Mullens going undrafted.

“Light on measurables, but high on intangibles, Rypien’s lack of size, mobility and NFL arm talent makes it unlikely that he’ll ever become a serviceable starter,” Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft profile of Rypien. “What has a chance to save him is his football intelligence, accuracy and consistency.

“He stepped right in as a freshman and proved he could not only survive, but thrive and grow. A troubling number of interceptions were due to lack of arm strength so he needs to find a timing-based passing game in order to find a home as a back-end backup.”