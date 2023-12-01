Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Sends Strong Message in Sign Language After TD

Following the Seattle Seahawks‘ brutal 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, the team needs to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Seahawks offense has been in a rut, quarterback Geno Smith and Co. started with a bang at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Midway through the first quarter, Smith connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for an incredible 73-yard touchdown.

After running into the end zone, Metcalf sent a strong message in sign language, a video of which quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. While some viewers understood the message, others wanted to know what he said. Metcalf signed “Standing on business” to his opponents in Dallas.

Fans loved it. One man posted, “Lol DK Metcalf doing sign language ‘standing on business’ celebration gotta be up there from a creativity aspect.” Another person called the message “absolutely brilliant.”

This isn’t the first time Metcalf has used sign language to celebrate on the field. After scoring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, Metcalf signed, “44, my son,” — a message to Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who wears the No. 44 jersey.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf takes sign language classes on off days so he can talk trash to opposing players without getting flagged 💀 After scoring on Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Sunday, Metcalf signed "#44, my son" pic.twitter.com/VhrZwjMW5X — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2023

In an interview with Rich Eisen last month, Metcalf explained that he started taking ASL language classes on his “off days” because he keeps getting flagged for trash-talking opponents.

“I gotta plan my s***-talking now,” Metcalf said, which made Eisen laugh out loud.

Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Joked that Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Has More Touchdowns Than Him

Speaking to reporters on November 27, Metcalf made it clear he understood how difficult it would be to score against the Cowboys defense, in particular, cornerback DaRon Bland. During the Cowboys’ 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, Bland recorded his fifth pick-6 of the season — setting a new NFL record.

“I was thinking, ‘He’s got more touchdowns than me!” Metcalf said.

#Seahawks DK Metcalf on #Cowboys CB DaRon Bland: “I know. I was thinking, he’s got more touchdowns than me.” * Metcalf has 80 targets with 3 TDs.

* Bland has been targeted 59 times with 7 interceptions, 5 of which were returned for TDs. pic.twitter.com/aspmJUPajH — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) November 28, 2023

Bland has caught seven interceptions this season, five of which he turned into touchdowns. Metcalf has recorded just three touchdowns. The 25-year-old receiver gave credit to the Cowboys breakout star.

Bland “does what the receivers should do and that’s shave angles and meet the ball. He does an exceptional job at that. It’s rare that you see a cornerback be able to track the ball and catch the ball like he does, he does it effortlessly.”

After Metcalf scored again in the second quarter against Dallas on Thursday night, he and Bland now have the same amount of touchdowns.

DK Metcalf Found a Silver Lining in the Seahawks’ Recent Offensive Struggles

With Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all healthy, it’s perplexing as to why the offense can’t get into the end zone. Over the past four games, kicker Jason Myers has outscored the receiving corps.

Metcalf sounded confident they could bounce back against the Cowboys. “We just have to execute better,” Metcalf said, noting he may sound like a broken record. “We’re still trying to find our identity,” a bold statement considering Seattle is 12 weeks into the season.

“We still haven’t played a complete game. I think that’s the only positive we can take away from this point of our season. We still got work to do, still have some areas to improve, But I think our best ball is still in front of us, and we still have room to improve, whether that’s playing as a team or playing a complete game as an offense.”

Despite a series of tough losses, Smith also remains confident. “I trust in our process. I believe in the players around me, I believe in the coaches, I believe in myself,” Smith told reporters. “For us, it just gets back to doing what we do, which is playing good football, playing sound football, and knowing that we can execute. That’s the reality, being confident in that.