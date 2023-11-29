Seahawks News: DK Metcalf’s Comment on Cowboys CB Turns Heads

The Seattle Seahawks dropped to 6-5 on the season after suffering a brutal 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) on Thanksgiving Day.

While the Seahawks are looking to bounce back after their second consecutive divisional loss, they face an uphill battle against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), a team with the league’s best point differential (plus-162) heading into Week 13.

Speaking to reporters on November 27, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t deny how stout the Cowboys’ defense has been, in particular, cornerback DaRon Bland. During the Cowboys’ 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, Bland recorded his fifth pick-6 of the season — setting a new NFL record.

“I was thinking, ‘He’s got more touchdowns than me!” Metcalf said, a comment that quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bland has caught seven interceptions this season, five of which he turned into touchdowns. Metcalf has recorded just three touchdowns. The 25-year-old receiver gave credit to the Cowboys breakout star.

Bland “does what the receivers should do and that’s shave angles and meet the ball. He does an exceptional job at that. It’s rare that you see a cornerback be able to track the ball and catch the ball like he does, he does it effortlessly.”

DK Metcalf Says the Seahawks Offense Is Still Trying to Find Its ‘Identity’

The Seahawks’ offense is in a serious rut. Over the past four games, kicker Jason Myers has outscored the receiving corps. Quarterback Geno Smith and Co. have scored just three touchdowns. With Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster, the inability to score is perplexing.

“We just have to execute better,” Metcalf said, noting he may sound like a broken record. “We’re still trying to find our identity,” a bold statement considering Seattle is 12 weeks into the season.

“We still haven’t played a complete game. I think that’s the only positive we can take away from this point of our season. We still got work to do, still have some areas to improve, But I think our best ball is still in front of us, and we still have room to improve, whether that’s playing as a team or playing a complete game as an offense.”

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Is Looking to Maximize the Offense’s Talent

The Seahawks have a talented group on offense, but something is obviously not clicking and head coach Pete Carroll knows it. With a trio of receivers, two running backs, and another trio of tight ends, there’s a problem “maximizing” everyone’s talent to win games.

On getting everyone involved, “It’s a problem,” Carroll told reporters. “We’ve got guys in different areas of our game that can do stuff, I think, better. Our tight ends can be used better than we’ve used them in the last couple weeks, so we need to get that going again. We have some real positives. We just have to make them come to life.”

As for the receivers, “Make sure we’re choosing the best routes for the guys,” Carroll said. “We have unique talents, and we gotta make sure we’re maximizing that. I feel like we’re not. I feel like we’re not seeing stuff. You saw the playmaking of Jaxon and he continues to show stuff that separates him from others. We just need to give him more chances.”

“If there’s anything in particular, that’s what I’m hoping Geno (Smith) can find his keys, his reads, and get the ball out ahead of the rush. That’s easier said than done.”

With Seattle’s postseason hanging in the balance, the team needs to flip the script before facing the Cowboys on November 30. “The NFC games are huge,” Carroll said. “This one, because it’s a Thursday to Thursday, and what happened last Thursday, it’s a big opportunity right here. And I don’t want to miss this.”