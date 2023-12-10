Seahawks QB Drew Lock’s Wife Natalie Pregnant With First Child

When the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) face off against the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, quarterback Drew Lock will lead the offense.

An hour before kickoff, the Seahawks announced quarterback Geno Smith was inactive, which meant Lock would make his first start with the franchise.

It’s a big year for the 27-year-old quarterback. In addition to getting the opportunity to shine against Seattle’s division rival, he’s about to become a dad. Lock and his wife, Natalie, announced they were expecting their first child together in August.

Natalie revealed on Instagram that they were having a boy. She captioned the post, “Can’t wait to meet the love of our lives 💙.”

The Seahawks quarterback and his wife started dating shortly after Drew Lock was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Lock celebrated their one-year anniversary in September 2020. He posted on Instagram at the time, “A quick but very eventful 365 with this one!😇 From cast all the way through quarantine, teaching her to fish, and even freezing cold corn maze walks! She managed to always make me smile, love you NatCat!”

Lock and Natalie tied the knot in April at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from UC Boulder in 2019 before studying interior design at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design.

Drew Lock Opened Up About the Reality of Being a Backup QB in Seattle

Sources: Drew Lock will start for the #Seahawks. Geno Smith was limited in practice with a groin injury, and he won’t be able to go. Lock is set to make his first start since 2021. pic.twitter.com/jMmeQHyo91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2023



During a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Lock completed 17-of-24 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, earning a 104.7 passer rating. Lock, whom the Seahawks acquired during the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade last offseason, admitted how much he’s missed “being the one in charge” during the postgame presser.

Before Smith was named as the starter last season, Lock was a legitimate contender to be QB1. However, he, unfortunately, contracted COVID, “which severely hurt his chances” of earning the starting job, per SI. “Smith was likely already the favorite to land the starting job, but Lock’s absence and Smith’s efficient play all but sealed the deal.”

While Smith led the Seahawks to an unexpected 9-8 record and a trip to the playoffs, Lock could only look on from the sidelines, which made his preseason game all the more special.

“First game here as a Seahawk in my career,” Lock said of playing at Lumen Field. “I’ve never walked out there in a Seahawks uniform and played a snap. I had a blast. The 12s were definitely in effect… Overall, it felt great. To be playing football again. It’s weird when you go a whole year without taking a snap. Props to G for doing that last year and rallying this team and getting us to the playoffs, but man, it felt good to finally be back out there.”

Lock has appeared in two games this season. He briefly replaced Smith against the New York Giants in Week 4 after the veteran suffered a leg injury. He also stepped in for Smith in Week 11 after Smith sustained a tricep injury. In those two appearances, he completed 4-of-12 passes for 66 yards and an interception.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Is Dealing With a Bruised Tricep and Groin Injury

While Smith has been dealing with a bruised tricep for weeks, he suddenly appeared on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant due to a groin injury. Considering the 33-year-old told reporters on December 6 that his arm “was still not 100%” and “not close to it,” mixing in a groin injury was worrisome.

Smith shared a few disturbing photos of his bruised elbow on X, formerly known as Twitter December 2. He captioned the post, “Nobody cares. WORK HARDER.” Smith later deleted the photos, but it was too late.

The pictures caused quite a stir on social media, as most fans and analysts didn’t realize what Smith dealing with. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Smith showed no signs of an injury. He had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score.

The Seahawks dropped to 14.5-point underdogs after Smith was ruled out against San Francsisco. Backing up Lock against the 49ers, is quarterback Sean Mannion, who was signed earlier this week. Mannion was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 14.