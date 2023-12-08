Seahawks News: QB Geno Smith’s New Injury Sparks Concern

The Seattle Seahawks (6-6) are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak by defeating the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) in Week 14. However, there’s renewed concern over Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

While Smith has been dealing with a bruised tricep for weeks, he suddenly appeared on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant due to a groin injury. Considering the 33-year-old told reporters on Thursday, December 6 that his arm “was still not 100%” and “not close to it,” mixing in a groin injury is worrisome.

The Seahawks need Smith to be near perfect to defeat their division rival at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, December, 10. Seattle is considered a 10.5-point underdog against San Francisco, but Smith is confident they can defeat those odds.

Smith and Co. put up an impressive 35 points in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and the offense is looking to keep that momentum going.

Here was Geno Smith on what was working for the Seahawks' offense in its 35-point breakout against Dallas, including better rhythm in the passing game:

“I think just overall, if you look at the way we played, just the effort we played with, the intent that we broke the huddle with, just the way that the receivers ran and caught the ball, the protection, anytime you’re scoring a lot of points, that’s something that you want to build on,” Smith told reporters.

“For us, we know that each game is going to be different, every game is a different game. You get a new set of downs, and we have to focus on executing one play at a time. We can build on it, but we can’t allow that to let us get complacent. We have to go out there and we have to earn it every single time.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Posted Graphic Photos of His Bruised Arm

Smith shared a few disturbing photos of his bruised elbow on X, formerly known as Twitter December 2. He captioned the post, “Nobody cares. WORK HARDER.” Smith later deleted the photos, but it was too late.

The pictures caused quite a stir on social media, as most fans and analysts didn’t realize what Smith dealing with. Against the Cowboys, Smith showed no signs of an injury. He had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score.

One fan reacted, “God damn Geno’s elbow was F***** up,” while another person wrote, “What a tough guy Holy s*** 💀.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson posted, “That is/was a gnarly bruise on Geno Smith’s throwing arm from a hit he took vs. the Rams in Week 11. Smith hardly threw the next three days leading up to Thanksgiving vs the 49ers. He had a normal week of practice leading into Dallas and played lights out (season-best 91.3 QBR).”

Smith initially hurt his elbow injury during the Seahawks’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, but battled through the pain to play on Thanksgiving Day. During Seattle’s embarrassing 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Smith threw zero touchdowns. He completed 18-of-27 passes for 180 yards and a pick.

Geno Smith Called the 49ers Rematch ‘A Great Test For Us’

Only a few weeks have passed since the 49ers destroyed the Seahawks 31-13 on Thanksgiving Day. The Seahawks offense didn’t score one touchdown during that matchup. However, Smith looks at the rematch as a great opportunity to make a statement.

“They’re a great team, great defense, and what we can expect is for them to be who they are, but we’re another great offense,” Smith said. “I feel like we’ve got an opportunity to really prove ourselves, to showcase what we knew all along about ourselves. This is a great test for us. They’re a great team and we look forward to the opportunity.”