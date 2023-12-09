Seahawks Drop Concerning News on Geno Smith’s New Injury for 49ers Game

The latest Seattle Seahawks news reveals that Geno Smith’s status is very much in doubt against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith is already dealing with a tricep injury but now adds a groin issue to his health challenges. The Seattle quarterback had admitted earlier this week that his arm was not 100%.

The latest injury has Smith listed as questionable heading into the team’s Week 14 rivalry showdown against the Niners. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reveals Smith’s latest injury happened by tripping over a teammate.

“He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday, just kind of stumbled over somebody,” Carroll said of Smith’s injury during a December 8, 2023 media session.

Smith did not participate in Seattle’s final practice of the week on Friday, December 8. Carroll admits Smith’s status is up in the air against the 49ers, and the team plans to test him during pre-game warmups before making a decision.

“We’ll see,” Carroll responded on Smith’s playing status against San Francisco. “We rested him today [during practice].”

Seahawks News: Seattle Showed Concern Over Geno Smith’s Status by Signing QB Sean Mannion

Geno Smith says the bruised triceps on his throwing arm Aaron Donald gave him in #Seahawks ’ loss at Rams last month is “still not 100%, not close to it. “But I’m getting better.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/pbyRMdnQH8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 7, 2023

If Smith is unable to play, Drew Lock would get the start for the Seahawks in Week 14. Lock has yet to make a start for Seattle during his two seasons in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle’s recent actions shows there is genuine concern that Smith could miss time with his latest injury. The Seahawks signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion just two days before gameday.

Mannion would serve as Seattle’s backup quarterback if Smith is unable to suit up against the 49ers. The Seahawks have until 4 p.m. Eastern to elevate Mannion to the active roster.

If no move is made, this indicates Seattle believes Smith will play in San Francisco. Mannion’s possible elevation would show increasing skepticism about Smith’s status.

Pete Carroll on Drew Lock: ‘Excited About Him Getting a Chance to Play’

Drew Lock to Noah Fant for 51! The Russell Wilson trade is still paying dividends for Seattle 😬 pic.twitter.com/UVoWOrrBGm — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023

Lock is the only other quarterback currently on the active roster as Mannion was signed to the practice squad. Carroll expressed confidence in Lock if the quarterback takes over as the temporary QB1.

“He’s been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it,” Carroll responded when asked about Lock. “If this comes to pass, then he is as ready as he can get.

“Excited about him getting a chance to play and I know for him he’s been really disciplined about the way he focuses every week to make himself know and believe that he’s going to be playing, as that guy has to do,” Carroll added.

“And so, if it changes this week, we’ll see the benefits of all of his hard work to focus like you need to focus to maintain what it takes to play this game.”

Seahawks Rumors: Ken Walker Has a Chance to Play vs. 49ers in Week 14

Pete Carroll essentially calls Geno Smith as a gametime decision. pic.twitter.com/0EcWx7yMNd — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2023

It is not all bad for Seahawks news as the team could get a boost to their running back group. Carroll revealed that Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet both practiced ahead of the Niners matchup.

“Both those guys look pretty good, yeah,” Carroll said of the two injured running backs. “They look pretty good. So we got to see what happens tomorrow. See how they feel and all that, but both guys worked today.”

Smith’s late addition to the injury report has the Seahawks as even more of an underdog against the Niners. San Francisco is now a 13.5-point favorite against Seattle in Week 14.