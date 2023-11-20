Seahawks Make Quarterback Decision vs. 49ers in Thanksgiving Rivalry Game

The Seattle Seahawks are expecting Geno Smith to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving. The latest Seahawks news reveals that head coach Pete Carroll is expecting to have Smith on the field for the Week 12 matchup.

Carroll provided an optimistic update on Smith’s status during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” It was a complicated overview as Carroll revealed Smith would be undergoing further evaluation on November 20, 2023. Carroll then added that Smith will “make it back” for the 49ers.

“They’re taking a look at it but they pretty much know what’s going on there,” Carroll remarked during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” on November 20. “It’s just see how soon it settles down. Like I said, it’s a good sign that he’s functional so that’s not the issue. So, it’s just how sore he is. He’ll make it back.”

Seattle Sports’ host Mike Salk pressed Carroll on Smith’s status for Week 12. Carroll doubled down by predicting that Smith would play in the holiday showdown.

“I would think so [play versus 49ers on Thanksgiving],” Carroll added. “The challenge couldn’t be any harder. …He’s gonna play.”

Drew Lock Would Start for the Seattle Seahawks If Geno Smith Sustains an Injury Setback

Geno Smith #Seahawks Gets whacked in the elbow by Aaron Donald while throwing and was seen shaking out his hand after. Likely banged the ulnar nerve, which runs along the inside of the elbow and innervates some of the pinky side fingers. Hopefully UCL is fine pic.twitter.com/Fghyp1k6xp — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 19, 2023

This is potentially good news for Seahawks fans not thrilled with the Drew Lock experience. Despite some Seahawks fans’ constant push for Lock, the quarterback underwhelmed in limited action against the Rams.

Lock completed just 33% of his passes, threw a costly interception and did not get Seattle close to the end zone. It is worth noting that it is a much different experience preparing to start versus being inserted onto the field mid-game.

Smith was able to come back into the Week 11 contest leading the Seahawks down the field for a potential game-winning field goal. Unfortunately, Jason Myers missed the 55-yard field goal as Seattle suffered a one-point loss in Los Angeles.

Seahawks News: Geno Smith Is Dealing With a Tricep Injury After His Arm Was Hit by a Helmet

After the Seahawks-Rams game, per @MikeDugar, Geno Smith said that his helmet speaker went out before that run call and that we would see what happened on film. Here's that play. That's a pretty juicy gap on the weak side! No OL reaches 53, though, and so it only gets two yards. pic.twitter.com/ZviUrMBR6T — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 20, 2023

Smith’s injury status is fluid and nothing will be certain until the quarterback takes the field. Carroll provided a few more details on Smith’s injury noting that it is the bottom of his tricep that is the issue.

“He got hit on the tendon in the triceps, the bottom of his triceps – that’s where the helmet hit the back of his arm so he had a contusion there,” Carroll said. “We don’t think there’s any damage other than that, but we gotta see how much it swells up. The docs were all over him all through the flight and all last night and all that, so he’s getting all the treatment you can get.”

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith’s Injury: ‘Good Sign’ That the Quarterback Returned to Play vs. Rams

Pete Carroll tells me and @BrockHuard that Geno Smith should be able to play on Thursday. — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) November 20, 2023

The bigger question is how Smith will be able to perform with the injury. Smith looked like himself on the final drive but there is concern for added soreness as the week goes on. Carroll took it as a good sign that Smith was able to return to the field against the Rams.

“We don’t know much today yet, but it was a good sign that he could get back in and throw,” Carroll remarked. “He’s going to be more sore today. We’ll see how he responds the next couple days, but it was a good sign that he was functional and could throw the football alright so it was a good job in getting back out there.”

49ers vs. Seahawks: Computer Projections Give Seattle a 26% Chance to Pull Off an Upset

Whoever suits up at quarterback faces a tall task against the Niners. Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have Seattle as a 7.5-point underdog. These projections give the Seahawks a 26% chance to pull off the upset.

It is the beginning of a challenging stretch of the schedule for Seattle. For the next four weeks, the Seahawks will be facing the top of the NFC standings with two matchups against the 49ers, a road game at the Cowboys and a home game against the Eagles.