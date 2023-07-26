Former Highly Hyped Seahawks QB Could Sign With Packers: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jacob Eason may be soon find a new landing spot.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, July 25, the Green Bay Packers hosted the former Seahawks backup for a workout.

“Some notable workouts from the wire: #Packers worked out QB Jacob Eason, #Raiders worked out RBs Abram Smith and Benny Snell, #Eagles worked out WR N’Keal Harry,” writes Pelissero.

Jacob Eason Spent 2021 Season as Backup QB With Seahawks

The 25-year-old Eason spent the 2021 season as a backup quarterback for the Seahawks following Russell Wilson’s broken finger injury that sidelined him for three games. The former fourth-round draft pick didn’t take a single snap during his Seahawks stint.

Through three seasons and a couple of stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, Eason has failed to make much of a dent. Seeing most of his time as a backup or third-string quarterback, Eason has just 10 career pass attempts to his name to go along with 84 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Packers Could Sign Jacob Eason as Jordan Love’s Backup QB

Considering the Packers are in a rebuilding mode with Jordan Love set to take over at quarterback, Eason could have a legitimate chance of cracking Green Bay’s 53-man roster if he’s signed. The Packers recently signed USFL standout Alex McGough to a contract last week and their other two quarterbacks on the roster, Danny Etling and fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, don’t have any NFL experience.

In fact, if Eason were to sign with the Packers, he’d have the most NFL experience of any of the team’s quarterbacks outside of Love.

Eason spent the end of the 2022 season on the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad before latching on with the Panthers for a second stint during the 2023 offseason. He was released in May and worked out for the Dallas Cowboys shortly after in June.

While the stats and his draft billing may not reflect it, Eason was a highly-hyped quarterback once upon a time. Coming out of high school, Eason was a five-star recruit who was considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2016, according to 247 Sports. He was given a 99 overall rating by the recruiting website coming out of high school.

Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report detailed how accomplished Eason was coming out of Lake Stevens high school in Washington.

“Eason is 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player overall and its top-rated quarterback, just ahead of Shea Patterson, so far,” wrote Conway in 2015. “A natural pocket passer with good arm strength and accuracy, Eason threw for 102 touchdowns against 18 interceptions during his high school career, including a 43-6 ratio in 2015.”

Eason initially committed to the University of Georgia, starting his freshman season there. However, he lost his job to Jake Fromm shortly after and then transferred to the University of Washington. He started his junior season there in 2019 before foregoing his senior season to commit to the NFL draft in 2020.

While Eason faces an uphill battle in living up to the hype coming out of high school, he could find a nice opportunity in Green Bay for a team that is desperately looking for a dependable backup behind Love.