Seahawks $70 Million Star Jamal Adams Won’t Apologize for Controversial Posts

The Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams keeps digging his own hole. After facing immediate backlash for going after SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes’ wife on X, formerly known as Twitter, Adams staunchly defended his actions five days later.

Adams, who signed a four-year $70.5 million contract with the Seahawks in 2021, claims beef with this reporter has been eating at him for years.

“At the end of the day, [Hughes] knows from my previous history that we don’t like each other,” Adams said, as reported by The Seattle Times’ Matt Calkins. “He’s been going on saying a couple things since the trade [in 2020 from the New York Jets], and obviously it’s been happening before that, and I just got fed up with it… Whether it was uncalled for or not, my ultimate goal was to get him to not respond to me anymore.”

“I hate that I had to bring her into the situation. But at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get him.”

This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

The bulk of fans and analysts blasted Adams for taking such a low blow when Hughes was merely commenting on an NFL play. Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson beat Adams’ coverage for a 14-yard touchdown. Hughes shared a video of the score and wrote, “Yikes.”

Adams said, “It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds, but at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it… I knew when I did hit that tweet, I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day it was to get him to understand to leave me the hell alone.”

The veteran also clapped back The New York Post’s Brian Costello, who admonished Adams for his low blow. According to Adams, he’s off limits to Jets reporters since joining the Seahawks. “They know, just as well as I know, at the end of the day, hey you responded to something that was not a part of y’alls team, and you obviously had something personal versus me. So hey, when others go low, I went lower.”

Ahhh and here comes Mr. Potato head. Mr. Hughes right hand man. Truth be told, I do not care. I do not like you. Never liked you. You’re terrible at your job. You do not know me outside the game of football. So keep that shxt pushing. #Prez https://t.co/dlsxjTP1F0 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 2, 2023

The 28-year-old safety reposted Castello’s comment and wrote, “Ahhh and here comes Mr. Potato head. Mr. Hughes right hand man. Truth be told, I do not care. I do not like you. Never liked you. You’re terrible at your job. You do not know me outside the game of football. So keep that shxt pushing.”

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Wasn’t Thrilled With Jamal Adams’ Posts

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this about the Jamal Adams tweet towards someone’s wife: "We’ve already addressed it. I don’t know if it was a great decision at the time. I’m not sure about the details of it but I know that he realized that he needed to take it down … We… pic.twitter.com/bQdKxbe1i9 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) December 6, 2023

An hour before Adams doubled down on his posts, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed his player’s social media activity.

“We addressed it with him,” Carroll told reporters. “I don’t know if it was a great decision at the time. I don’t know the details of it, but I know that he realized he needed to take it down,” Carroll said. “We don’t want to be part of that.”

Adams, however, sounded happy with how his chat with Carroll went. “It was a great conversation,” he noted with a smile. “Like I told him, you know, we’ve had history. [Hughes] and I as well as the other guy [Castello]. We have never liked each other… He responded to something that was uncalled for, that he didn’t need to speak on. And honestly, I’ve been letting him slide for too long. And I just got fed up with it. I did what I did.”

Adams has proved he can show remorse after a heated situation. He issued a formal apology after blowing up at the NFL’s appointed concussion doctor in October. However, it seems Adams is not backing down from this fight.

The Seahawks Face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14

Pete Carroll again taking responsibility for not having the #Seahawks properly prepared for the Thanksgiving loss to the 49ers on the short week. Young players didn’t react well to the light practices that week. Opposite issue this week coming off “mini-bye” post-Dallas TNF pic.twitter.com/bJfhmxC0X0 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2023



Putting Adams’ social media drama aside, the Seahawks have a huge game to prepare for in Week 14. At 6-6, Seattle’s postseason hopes are dwindling. Next up, the Seahawks have a re-match against the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) a division rival that destroyed them 31-13 on Thanksgiving Day.

Carroll is confident the team can bounce back after their heartbreaking 41-35 loss to the Cowboys. “I’m going with the stuff that takes us forward rather than takes us back,” Carroll said. “I thought we played a fantastic night of football with all of the challenges that come along with that. We didn’t make all the plays, we didn’t make all the right calls, but it was a great football game.”