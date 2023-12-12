Seahawks News: Kyle Shanahan Offered Christmas Present to ‘Get’ DK Metcalf

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knew emotions would run during their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, he banked on it.

Shanahan held a team meeting at the Santa Clara Marriott, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, and put a target on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has a history of losing his cool. Players were shown video clips of Metcalf’s “past fits of rage,” Silver wrote.

“We will get to 14 to lose his mind,” Shanahan said. “Then, perhaps jokingly, he tagged his remarks with, ‘Christmas presents for whoever gets him.”

The following day, Metcalf was ejected from the game following a scuffle with linebacker Fred Warner. Silver wrote, “Warner’s goal was to get him, without getting himself penalized. He got it done like a seasoned pro.”

DK Metcalf’s been ejected after this run in with Fred Warner

With 3:35 left in the game, Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw a pass intended for Metcalf, but it was intercepted by Warner. Metcalf body-slammed Warner to the ground before the 49ers star shoved Metalf’s head toward the turf. The 25-year-old receiver retaliated by grabbing Warner’s face mask.

The benches for both teams emptied. Metcalf was ejected from the game, as was 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, who stepped in to defend Warner.

Before this melee broke out, Metcalf was seen breaking a helmet warmer on the sideline in frustration after Lock’s first interception — another pass intended for him. Metcalf finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Fans & Analysts Strongly Reacted to Kyle Shanahan’s ‘Christmas Present’ Offer

Whether Shanahan’s delivery was playful or not, Seahawks fans and analysts didn’t appreciate the bounty-like comment.

One man posted, on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This is pretty bountygate, no?” Another person suggested, “I think it’s all fair and game to get under someone’s skin BUT if you’re taking cheap shots in order to do that then that’s a problem. The league should review that.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Warner pretended not know what set Metcalf off.

“I don’t know what happened, man,” the All-Pro said. “I told him he tackles really well. And then, for some reason he didn’t like that. And then, whatever happened happened. It’s unfortunate.”

After learning what Shanahan told his players before the game, Warner’s message to Metcalf hits a little different. “He has got to learn to keep his composure,” Warner said. “But I am happy we came out with the ‘dub.”

Warner, however, did take issue with Lenoir stepping in. “Man, I know D-Mo is made of,” Warner said. “He ain’t got to show me nothing out there. I don’t want him hurting himself, you know what I’m saying? So, hurting himself or hurting the team, we know what he’s made of. Ain’t nothing to prove. But I always appreciate guys protecting each other out there. That doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

DK Metcalf Spoke Out About What Led to His Ejection

Metcalf addressed his ejection in the locker room after the game. “In my mind, when I see a pick I turn into a defensive player, he said, per The New Tribune. “I was making a tackle for my team. I mean, defensive players don’t get mad when they tackle me and suplex me like that, so, yeah, that’s what I was doing.”

“If you want to call it frustration, yeah, it was frustration. From my side, he hit me in the back of the head. So I just retaliated from that.”

Overall, the word “frustration” is a great way to summarize the Seahawks’ season. For the first time since Pete Carroll took over as head coach in 2010, Seattle has lost four straight games. At 6-7, the margin for error is gone.

Next up, the Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday Night Football.