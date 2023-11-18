Seahawks Make Move With 9-Time Pro Bowler, Cut 6-Foot-6 Vet

The latest Seattle Seahawks news has the team committing to nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters for the remainder of the season. Seattle signed the veteran offensive lineman to the team’s 53-man roster solidifying his status on the active roster for 2023. To make room for Peters, the Seahawks are releasing 6-foot-6 , 316-pound tackle Jake Curhan.

“Seahawks are signing 41-year-old OT Jason Peters to their active roster from their practice squad for the remainder of this season, per his agency @eliteloyaltysp,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on November 18, 2023. “Now in his 20th NFL season, Peters still is going strong — and he turns 42 in January.”

Peters joined the Seahawks on September 12 but has been on the team’s practice squad. Seattle has been elevating Peters to the active roster on gamedays in recent weeks. Heading into Week 11, Peters has played in three games for the Seahawks.

“Seahawks GM John Schneider says on @SeattleSports that they contacted Jason Peters last Sunday night,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed with a September 17 tweet. “One key was his willingness to sign to the Practice squad. Says Peters understood he would need some time to get his legs back after not Playing for a while.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Opened Starting RT Abe Lucas’ Practice Window

Pete Carroll on Abe Lucas. Lucas won’t play this week. pic.twitter.com/TnPWmq068G — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 17, 2023

Seattle’s offensive line has been a work in progress this season with tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross both dealing with injuries. The Seahawks received good news as Lucas was designated to return to practice heading into the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Rams. Lucas is not expected to suit up against Los Angeles and has not played since Week 1.

“Lucas, a 2022 third-round pick who started 16 of 17 games as a rookie, currently does not count towards the Seahawks’ 53-man roster limit, but a move would have to be made to add him to the roster in order for him to play in a game,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote on November 15.”

“Players returning from injured reserve can practice for up to 21 days without being added to the roster, at which point the team has to either make a move to put them on the roster, or leave them on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.”

Jason Peters Is 41 Years Old & Playing in His 20th NFL Season

Just as I thought… Jason Peters took care of TWO defenders on this key fourth down conversion run by Zach Charbonnet. #OldManStrength pic.twitter.com/Ya7tL5GDBv — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 13, 2023

Peters is in his 20th NFL season and most recently played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2022. The veteran has built up an impressive resume with nine Pro Bowl appearances, two-time All-Pro, All-2010s Hall of Fame nomination and a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run during the 2017 season.

“As expected–and needed–Seahawks are signing 41-year-old Jason Peters to the active roster for the rest of the season,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted on November 17. “He was out of elevations from the practice squad after playing 3 games. Most and best Seattle play yet was last week vs Washington.”

NFL Playoffs 2024: The Seattle Seahawks are the NFC’s No. 5 Seed Heading Into Week 11

Another really good block by Jason Peters springing Charbonnet. pic.twitter.com/2VCUZW2Gdr — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 13, 2023

It is quite impressive that Peters is still able to contribute as the veteran turns 42 in January. The Seahawks are hoping the team is making a deep playoff run just in time for Peters’ birthday on January 22.

Heading into Week 11, Seattle sits as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff standings. The Seahawks would travel to New Orleans to take on the No. 4 Saints if the postseason started today.

Seahawks News: Seattle Cut Jake Curhan Despite the Vet Making 4 Starts This Season

Jake Curhan and Abraham Lucas helping each other drill in early warmups. pic.twitter.com/hhz7D4uVMs — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 2, 2022

Curhan was in his third NFL season with the Seahawks. The veteran’s release is a bit surprising given Curhan played in nine games this season, including 4 starts.

Curhan has appeared in 28 games during his three seasons in Seattle, including nine starts. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks attempt to sign Curhan to the team’s practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.