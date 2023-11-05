Seahawks Urged to Target 6-Foot-4 Quarterback: ‘The Gunslinger Type’

If things continue with Geno Smith’s play, the Seattle Seahawks rumors are sure to heat up about the team adding a quarterback. Even before Smith’s recent underwhelming outing against the Ravens in Week 9, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder was pushing the team to address the position this offseason.

Holder suggests that Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is a potential replacement for Drew Lock. Although, if Smith’s poor play continues, the Seahawks may need to take a look at a signal-caller even earlier in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Drew Lock is set to be a free agent in March, and it’s no secret that 33-year-old Geno Smith isn’t the quarterback of the future in Seattle,” Holder wrote on October 30, 2023. “Van Dyke is a bit of a project, making him a good candidate to sit behind Smith for a year. Also, B/R’s NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen is high on the Hurricane, currently slating has him as the No. 3 quarterback on B/R’s big board.

‘”Tyler Van Dyke is the riser to watch in this class,’ Klassen explained. ‘After an uneven 2022 offseason in a bad offense, Van Dyke has rebounded with a strong 2023 season. Van Dyke is the gunslinger type; a passer who wants to win by being tough in the pocket and launching the ball into tight windows down the field.'”

NFL Draft 2024: Tyler Van Dyke Was Once Viewed as a Top QB Prospect

Play

Van Dyke is a bit of a project and unlikely to solve Seattle’s immediate need at quarterback. The Hurricanes quarterback was once viewed as a top NFL prospect but his inconsistent play has impacted his draft stock.

Van Dyke has thrown for 2,057 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 67.7% of his passes through Miami’s first eight games this season. Selecting a quarterback in the upcoming draft got a bit more challenging as Seattle sent their 2024 second rounder to the Giants in the trade for Leonard Williams. The Seahawks do have an additional third-round pick via the Brocos as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

Seahawks News: Pete Carroll Backed Geno Smith After 8 Turnovers in the Last 4 Games

After this saying it’s not all on one player, Pete Carroll said of Geno Smith’s 8 turnovers in 4 games: “Yeah, I am concerned about that.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HKmXZzQtt6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 5, 2023

Smith has had at least one interception in four straight games and a total of eight turnovers during this same stretch. This includes two contests where Smith threw two picks which brings the total interceptions number to six over the last four contests.

After the team’s blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 9, head coach Pete Carroll did not sound eager to place the blame on Smith. Carroll admits that Smith needs to cut down on turnovers moving forward.

“I don’t think this is about Geno at all,” Carroll told reporters on November 5. “I think this is about our football team did not answer the bell here. We couldn’t get it done.

“We came in here to slug it out, and they did a better job than we did. It was all of us. When they’re rushing the passer, that’s not Geno. This is not a one guy deal here.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Can Move on From Geno Smith in 2024

The clear message from Pete Carroll’s presser was this: in his view, Geno Smith wasn’t the cause of Seattle’s offensive struggles. He pointed to how much Smith was rushed as the big problem. “I don’t think this is about Geno at all,” he said. pic.twitter.com/6eCIHcFnxp — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 5, 2023

After the season, Seattle faces a decision on the futures of both Smith and Lock. Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle has an out in Smith’s deal in 2024 but would take a $17.4 million dead cap hit by releasing the quarterback, per Spotrac. Just like last offseason, Lock will once against be a free agent. The Seahawks rumors connecting the team to quarterbacks in both free agency and the NFL draft are going to heat up unless things change.