Seahawks Pushed to Lure Ex-Chiefs 2-Time Pro Bowler Out of Retirement

The Seattle Seahawks are being pushed to lure former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher out of retirement to help address the team’s injury issues on the offensive line. Bleacher Report put together a list of recommended roster moves for every NFL team following Week 2.

Fisher last played in 2021 starting 15 games for the Colts. The Seahawks are dealing with injuries to both tackles: Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

“While the Seahawks did sign Jason Peters to their practice squad on Tuesday, starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas were injured during Week 1 and didn’t play on Sunday,” Bleacher Report detailed on September 18, 2023. “It would be in Seattle’s best [interest] to at least kick the tires on bringing in another veteran tackle in case Cross and Lucas miss more time.

“While Fisher didn’t play last season, he’d bring 128 games of starting experience to the Emerald City. The Seahawks are going to have to take a gamble on another proven veteran finding the fountain of youth if Cross and/or Lucas are out for an extended period of time.”

The Seattle Seahawks Landing Eric Fisher Is Unlikely

The chances of this happening appear to be slim for two key reasons. Seattle already signed a former Pro Bowler in Jason Peters who at least has the advantage of playing 12 games last season. Finally, Fisher has given no indication that he desires to return to the NFL.

Yet, it is hard to argue with Fisher’s resume as a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. For now, the Seahawks appear to be pleased with their current replacement options. Head coach Pete Carroll gushed over the performances of Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan who were inserted into the starting lineup against the Lions in Week 2.

“There’s so many guys that did great stuff today in this game, I’m starting with the tackles,” Carroll explained to reporters after the Seahawks 37-31 victory over the Lions. “There’s a lot of people that wrote us off because they didn’t think that Stone could could get it done, and Jake could get it done but they did.

“They did a phenomenal job today. They held up their end of it, stepped up just like we asked guys to do and came through in a huge way.”

Abe Lucas Had Surgery on His Injured Knee

We know that Lucas will miss at least three more games, but Cross’ status remains uncertain. Carroll provided an update on Lucas’ surgery heading into the team’s Week 2 matchup against Detroit.

“He’s [Cross] not going to make the trip [to Detroit in Week 2], but he’s making progress so he’s not ready yet,” Carroll explained during a September 15, 2023 press conference. “… Yeah, he’s [Lucas] having a procedure done that we’ve done with a couple other guys that’s worked out really well.

“It takes a little bit of time. We gotta see how it goes with him. Each guy’s different, but we’re gonna try to fix him up. I feel good about that Jake [Curhan] and Stone [Forsythe] are going to play for us. Other guys are ready to go as well at tackle.”