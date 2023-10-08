Key Seahawk Could Leave for Jaguars, Says Analyst: ‘Put the Pressure on’

The Seattle Seahawks face a decision on the future of pass rusher Darrell Taylor who will be a restricted free agent in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested that the Jaguars could be a potential landing spot for Taylor.

“The Jaguars pass rush is bound to look different in 2024,” Ballentine wrote on October 3, 2023. “Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot are set to hit free agency. Of the three, Allen should be the only priority to bring back, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he bolts, as there were some trade rumors that have cropped up around him.

“Darrell Taylor is set to be a restricted free agent in 2024. He had 9.5 sacks in 2022 but is off to a quiet start this season. If the Seahawks’ tender on him is not too high, the Jags should get aggressive and put the pressure on them.”

The Seattle Seahawks May Opt to Let Darrell Taylor Walk in Free Agency

The good news is Seattle will have an opportunity to match any offer Taylor receives, but it remains to be seen what kind of market the pass rusher will command given the inconsistent start to his NFL career. The Seahawks selected Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft with the No. 48 overall pick. Taylor is in the final season of a four-year, $6.7 million rookie contract and has a $2.1 million cap hit for 2023.

After posting a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022, Taylor is off to a slower start to this season. Through the first four games, Taylor has just 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and no sacks. Taylor missed his entire rookie season in 2020 as the defender recovered from a leg injury.

The Seahawks may view Taylor as expendable unless the pass rusher can turn around his season. Heading into the bye in Week 5, Taylor has the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of his career at 45.7 (out of 100).

The Seattle Seahawks Are Being Labeled as a Potential Landing Spot for Dallas Cowboys Safety Jayron Kearse

Seattle will also be making moves of their own in the offseason. Over the Cap projects the Seahawks to have an estimated $19.5 million in cap space for 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes Seattle should make a run at Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. This move would indicate the Seahawks are prepared to move on from Jamal Adams.

“It’s safe to say Jamal Adams can’t be relied upon to stay healthy as he’s missed at least three games every year he’s been in Seattle, including 16 out of 17 contests last year and the first three of 2023,” Holder detailed on October 3. “Also, the position has been one of the defense’s weaknesses while he has been out, so it would behoove the organization to look at other options.”

As for Taylor, the defender is likely playing for his future the rest of the season. Seattle has full control over whether the team brings back Taylor given the pass rusher’s restricted free agent status. The Seahawks could opt to move in a different direction if Taylor is unable to recapture his same production from 2022.