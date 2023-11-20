Seahawks Urged to Make Move for Former Rival QB Amid Geno Smith’s Injury

There are sure to be plenty of Seattle Seahawks rumors about potential quarterback moves. Geno Smith is now dealing with an injured elbow.

The short turnaround time for a Thanksgiving showdown against the San Francisco 49ers is concerning. The veteran is still expected to play against the Niners in Week 12.

Seattle has Drew Lock on the roster as well as Brett Rypien, a recent addition to the team’s practice squad. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is pushing Seattle to sign longtime NFL veteran Colt McCoy.

“As mentioned above, the big difference in Sunday’s game was Lock’s performance as he completed two passes on six attempts for three yards and an interception,” Holder wrote in a November 20 article entitled “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 11.” “Brett Rypien is the team’s only other option at quarterback, so it would make sense to bring in McCoy as a backup or starter if Smith has to miss time.”

Potential Seattle Seahawks QB Target Colt McCoy Has Started 36 Games Over His 13 NFL Seasons

After spending the last two seasons with the Cardinals, NFL news revealed that McCoy was a surprise cut as Arizona finalized their 53-man roster prior to Week 1. The Cardinals opted to lean on Josh Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune during Kyler Murray’s injury.

McCoy brings with him an impressive resume as a longtime veteran backup quarterback. After having a standout collegiate career at Texas, McCoy has been unable to carve out a role as long-term starting NFL quarterback.

Most recently, McCoy threw for 780 yards, 3 interceptions and a touchdown while completing 68.2% of passes in four appearances (including three starts) for Arizona in 2022. McCoy has made 36 starts in his 13 NFL seasons, including six games as Arizona’s QB1.

Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith Is Expecting to Play vs. 49ers on Thanksgiving

The latest Seahawks rumors reveals Seattle is expecting Smith to try to play against the 49ers in Week 12. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Smith will likely suit up on Thanksgiving. This is just a four-day turnaround time between games.

“They’re taking a look at it but they pretty much know what’s going on there,” Carroll said during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” on November 20. “It’s just see how soon it settles down. Like I said, it’s a good sign that he’s functional so that’s not the issue. So, it’s just how sore he is. He’ll make it back.”

“…I would think so [play versus 49ers on Thanksgiving]. The challenge couldn’t be any harder. …He’s gonna play.”

Drew Lock Underwhelmed in His Brief Opportunity as Seahawks QB1

Smith had an earlier stretch of four games with eight turnovers prompting some Seahawks fans to push for Lock to replace the team’s QB1. With Smith injured, Lock did not exactly wow in his brief opportunity against the Rams in Week 11.

Lock completed just 2-of-6 pass attempts against Los Angeles throwing a critical interception and no touchdowns. Smith was able to return to the field for the team’s final drive ending Lock’s brief stint at quarterback.

Rypien is also on the team’s practice squad, but it remains to be seen if Seattle signed the veteran for more than just intel on the Rams. McCoy remains a viable option for the Seahawks if Smith sustains an injury setback.