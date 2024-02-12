Seahawks Among Favorites to Strike Trade for Former Top 15-Pick QB

The Seattle Seahawks will already look a lot different next season and questions surround the future of Geno Smith. With Pete Carroll out as head coach, it remains to be seen how Mike Macdonald will handle the quarterback situation.

DraftKings just released odds for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ team next season. The Seahawks are fourth in the odds at +750 just behind the Bears (+100), Falcons (+140) and Raiders (+450).

Fields’ future in Chicago is cloudy as the Bears hold two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including the No. 1 selection. USC star quarterback Caleb Williams is currently the favorite to be the top pick which makes Fields a potential trade candidate.

Let’s explore whether Seattle makes sense as a potential landing spot for Fields.

Seahawks Rumors: Will Seattle Give Geno Smith a Year to Play Under New Coach Mike Macdonald?

Smith still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract. The Seahawks have an out in Smith’s deal this offseason but would take a $17.4 million dead cap hit if they release the quarterback.

Seattle could look to trade Smith if they landed another quarterback like Fields. It would make some sense for the Seahawks to give Smith a season with Macdonald as head coach along with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Seahawks could move on from Smith next offseason when the quarterback’s dead cap hit drops to $8.7 million.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Only Has a $6 Million Cap Hit in 2024

As for Fields’ actual fit, the quarterback offers a bit of upside at just 24 years old. Fields was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has one season remaining on a four-year, $18.8 million rookie contract.

The quarterback has just a $6 million cap hit in 2024 and his team will have a chance to exercise the fifth-year option on his deal for 2025. Fields threw for a career-high 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes in 13 appearances last season.

The playmaker also added 657 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the ground. This came after Fields posted 1,143 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022, better numbers than most running backs.

The Seattle Seahawks Face a ‘Dilemma’ With Geno Smith, Says Hall of Fame QB

It remains to be seen what Fields’ trade value would be in a potential deal. Hall of fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes the Seahawks are in a “dilemma” with opposing quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the league.

“So these teams get caught in these dilemmas of going, okay, we have ‘a’ guy,” Warner noted during a February 9 interview on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “Is it good enough to have that guy and then we’ll try to build around him and see if we can find our way to a Super Bowl, or do we pass on ‘a’ guy and try to find ‘the’ guy when there’s not very many of them out there?

“I think this is the dilemma that so many of these teams face because there’s just not many Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allens out there.”