Seahawks News: Pete Carroll’s Public Criticism Toward OC Raises Eyebrows

Following the Seattle Seahawks‘ brutal 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Pete Carroll admitted he was worried.

“I’m concerned about everything we’re doing right now,” Carroll told reporters on November 24. “That night last night will make you challenge everything. There are questions to be asked and answers to be found. That’s where we are right now.”

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Co. failed to score one touchdown against the 49ers. Heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), Seattle ranks 18th in points scored, 21st in yards gained, and 29th in third-down conversion percentage.

While analysts have criticized offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for weeks, Pete Carroll finally put him in the hot seat. “We have to maximize our people and have to make sure that we’re putting them in the best positions for them to contribute so that we can make our momentum felt early in the game,” Carroll said.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Carroll’s message to Waldron was clear. “His boss, the head coach, wants him to diversify his approach and use more of his players more effectively. That’s what Pete Carroll said this week, in an unusual and only slightly veiled critique, following Seattle’s 18-point home loss to the 49ers.”

The Athletic’c Mike Duagr agrees. “This is the closest Carroll has come to criticizing play caller Shane Waldron and the rest of the offensive coaches. And it comes at a time when Carroll is worried about an offense that has been among the worst in the league since beating up on the Panthers in Week 3.”

Seahawks Offense Must ‘Maximize’ Their Talent Against the Cowboys

Jaxon Smith-Njigba with one hand, WOW. Utterly ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/dYWZrFkwdl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2023



With a 6-5 record, Seattle’s playoff hopes are dwindling. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they have to face the Cowboys next, a team with the league’s best point differential (plus-162).

With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster, the inability to score is perplexing. Seattle has two strong running backs in Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet but they rank 29th in rushing attempts.

With Walker “doubtful” for Week 13 against Dallas, the Seahawks can look toward Kenny McIntosh to step up. And they should.

“We have unique talents, and we gotta make sure we’re maximizing that. I feel like we’re not,” Carroll said. “We’ve got guys in different areas of our game that can do stuff better. Our tight ends can be used better than we’ve used them in the last couple of weeks. We need to get that going again.”

All these comments are critiques of Waldron’s scheme and play calling. Speaking to reporters on November 27, it appears Waldron got the message.

“I think, number one, (it) starts with me getting the guys into position where we can get some of those plays where they are ball-out plays in a good rhythm against the right coverage structures,” Waldron said. “We’re going to continuously work at getting better and improving every single day in that area, because it’s something that we need to do. And we will do.”

Geno Smith Is ‘Confident’ Seattle Can Bounce Back Against Dallas

Geno Smith has been a steadying presence for the @Seahawks. (H/T @TNFPrimeVision) pic.twitter.com/frCUgGciFE — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 30, 2023



Despite a series of tough losses, Smith hasn’t lost hope for the team to bounce back. “I trust in our process. I believe in the players around me, I believe in the coaches, I believe in myself,” Smith told reporters. “For us, it just gets back to doing what we do, which is playing good football, playing sound football, and knowing that we can execute. That’s the reality, being confident in that.

“I’ll always remain confident in myself, but I’m going to continue to preach that I’m even more confident in the guys around me, and I know that we all collectively can get it done. That’s where it lies.”

On November 30, the Seahawks face an uphill battle against a Dallas defense that includes linebacker Micah Parsons (11.5 sacks), and cornerback DaRon Bland, who’s already broken the NFL record with five pick-sixes. The Seahawks defense will also have their work cut out stopping Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s posting career highs in completion percentage (70.0) and passer rating (107.4).

“The NFC games are huge,” Carroll said. “This one, because it’s a Thursday to Thursday, and what happened last Thursday, it’s a big opportunity right here. And I don’t want to miss this.”