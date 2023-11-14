Ex-Seahawks Super Bowl Champion Finds New Home, Signs With Lions: Report

A notable former Seattle Seahawks starter is signing with an NFC rival.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is signing with the Detroit Lions. As noted by Pelissero, Irvin will start out on the team’s practice squad.

“Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is signing with the #Lions, per his agent Daniela Salazar,” writes Pelissero on Tuesday, November 14. “Irvin will start out on the practice squad. He has 55.5 career sacks.”

Bruce Irvin Has Had 3 Different Stints With Seahawks

Irvin has had three different stints in Seattle, most recently spending the 2022 season with the Seahawks. The veteran linebacker started 10 of his 11 appearances last season after latching on with the Seahawks during the middle of the year. He posted 3.5 sacks to go along with 28 tackles.

The 36-year-old Irvin initially entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012. After spending his first season as a key reserve — he notched eight sacks despite not starting a single game during his rookie season — his first season as a starter saw him play a key role as the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Irvin started 12 games that season while posting 40 tackles and two sacks along with playing 64% of the defensive snaps.

The former No. 15 pick would spent the first four seasons of his career (2012-2015) in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Oakland Raiders.

After brief stints spent with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, Irvin re-joined the Seahawks for the 2020 season. After entering the season as a starter, Irvin suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 that ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Irvin also had a short stint with the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season which saw him appear in six games.