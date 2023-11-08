Former Seahawks All-Pro Loses $1.9 Million in Identity Theft

Former star Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas III is out $1.9 million in assets after an identity theft scandal involving his ex-wife’s boyfriend, NOLA.com reported.

This is not the first incident involving the law, Thomas, and his former wife, Nina Thomas.

Earl Thomas Is Out $1.9 Million in Assets After Crime, Police Say

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators told NOLA.com that “a New Orleans man pretended to be former NFL player Earl Thomas III in order to steal money from his bank accounts, cash his NFL checks and transfer ownership of several vehicles in a $1.9 million identity theft scheme.”

Sergeant Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in Louisiana, identified 38-year-old Kevin J. Thompson as the man authorities arrested on charges that include identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud, according to NOLA.com.

Thompson is the boyfriend of Earl Thomas’ ex-wife, Nina Thomas, who resides in New Orleans.

The scheme involved Thompson using “a driver’s license with his photo but the NFL player’s information to create a phony bank account and transfer vehicle titles, authorities said, including the blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV he drove to the bank where he was arrested,” NOLA.com reported.

After his arrest, Thompson tried to retrieve the Rolls-Royce from police custody, but the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette he arrived at the sheriff’s office in was reported stolen in Atlanta and sheriffs arrested Thompson again on charges of possession of stolen property and altering a vehicle identification number, according to the outlet.

Authorities have not arrested anyone else in connection with this case, and Thompson is currently out of jail on a $730,000 bond while awaiting his next court date, NOLA.com reported.

Nina & Earl Thomas Have a History of Legal Issues

Earl Thomas was a 2010 first-round pick of the Seahawks and played nine seasons for the organization, as well as one for the Baltimore Ravens. In his NFL career, the safety had 30 interceptions and made seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Thomas was a charter member of the Seahawks’ feared “Legion of Boom” defense and was part of the 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.

Earl and Nina Thomas (nee Heisser) started dating in high school in Orange, Texas, and married in 2016 in a lavish ceremony, according to TMZ. The couple has since been in the news several times since for incidents where police responded to complaints.

In May 2020, TMZ Sports obtained court documents detailing an April 13, 2020, incident in which Nina Thomas was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded gun at her husband and striking him in the face with it after she says she discovered him naked in bed with his brother and “other women.”

Later that year, another TMZ report detailed an incident in which Nina Thomas said Earl Thomas attacked her the day after Christmas. This domestic dispute led to a judge granting a restraining order whereby Earl Thomas had to stay at least 400 feet away from Nina Thomas at all times. In May 2022, the Austin American-Statesman reported that an arrest warrant was issued in Travis County, Texas, for Earl Thomas due to multiple violations of the restraining order.

Despite the multiple run-ins with the law between Nina and Earl Thomas, she has not been charged in the identity theft scheme.