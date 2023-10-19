Seahawks WR Rules Rookies in Week 6, but It’s Not Jaxon Smith-Njigba

A Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver was the best first-year player at his position in Week 6, but it wasn’t first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It was undrafted wideout Jake Bobo out of UCLA who earned PFF’s highest grade of the week among Class of 2023 WRs.

Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo had just two catches for 43 yards in Week 6 on October 15. They were both big catches, though, and the way he played the rest of the game was impressive.

Bobo had a 23-yard grab in the third quarter that got the Seahawks down to the Cincinnati Bengals’ 4-yard line with some sweet spinning moves from the wideout. Geno Smith ultimately threw an interception to end the drive, but Bobo had made his mark.

On the next drive, the former UCLA Bruin made a 20-yard catch and took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Bengals defensive back Dax Hill, earning an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Bobo also made an impact on other aspects of the game. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound WR also excels as a blocker, and the Seahawks trust him so much in that aspect of the game that they used him as a lead blocker near the goal line for Kenneth Walker III.

This game earned Bobo an 80.2 overall grade from PFF, which was the highest among the 15 rookie wide receivers who played in Week 6. Others had more catches, more yards, and more touchdowns, but no one was more impactful while on the field for their team.

Behind Bobo were Jalin Hyatt of the New York Giants (72.0), Michael Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals (71.5), and Smith-Njigba (69.3), who had 4 catches for 48 yards in the Seahawks Week 6 loss to the Bengals.

Bobo and Smith-Njigba can be the latest young duo to pop in Seattle

Seattle was the first team to take a wide receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pete Carrol’s offense already features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Smith needed a third target to help round out his weapons.

Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State was a highly-rated prospect who was the best pass-catcher on a Buckeyes team that also featured Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr. back in 2021.

After the draft ended, the Seahawks also added a 6-foot-4, 207-pound WR who played four years at Duke before transferring to UCLA for his final college season. Bobo came in with much lower expectations, but he’s coming on this season and earning more snaps as the year goes on.

Neither Smith-Njigba nor Bobo has truly established themselves yet. The first-rounder has 16 catches for 110 yards with no touchdowns, and the undrafted WR has 4 catches for 51 yards and a TD. However, they have both shown promise and if they do come good by the end of the year, they will be yet another pair of talented players at the same position who the Seahawks drafted in the same year or just a year apart.

In 2019 and 2020, general manager John Schneider drafted his current starting guards, Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis. Two years later, the team found its bookend offensive tackles in the same draft, taking LT Charles Cross in the first round and RT Abraham Lucas in the third.

That 2022 NFL Draft was huge for the Seahawks. Schneider and Carroll also found two starting caliber defensive backs in Coby Bryant (Round 4) and Pro Bowl corner Riq Woolen (Round 5). In 2023, the Seahawks made this duo a trio, adding Rookie of the Year favorite Devon Witherspoon at No. 5.

In the past two second rounds, the franchise has also found an excellent one-two punch at running back, taking Walker III last season and Zach Charbonnet this one. Now, if Smith-Njigba and Bobo grow together like these other pairs (and one trio) have, the team could cement their NFC playoff spot for years to come.