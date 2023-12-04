Seahawks Considered ‘Top’ Trade Destination for Dynamic 24-Year-Old QB

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially be on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback in the offseason.

As FanBuzz’s Matt Lombardo mentions, the Chicago Bears hold two high first-round draft picks in next year’s draft. The Bears currently hold the Carolina Panthers‘ first-round draft pick, which means there’s a good chance they’ll hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft with the Panthers holding the league’s worst record at 1-11.

That means there’s the very likely possibility that the Bears move on from Justin Fields in the offseason. Lombardo mentions several teams that would make sense as a potential landing spot for Fields, including the Seahawks.

“Similarly to Tampa Bay, the Seahawks might be a Fields away from legitimately challenging the San Francisco 49ers for NFC West supremacy,” writes Lombardo. “The Seahawks could turn the clock back with Fields and add a quarterback whom the young playmakers on offense can grow and win with well into the future.”

Why Seahawks Could Eventually Move on From Geno Smith

The idea of adding Fields — a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has struggled to find success in winning games early in his career — comes as a direct result of Geno Smith’s own struggles in his second season as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback.

“Playing some of the best football of his career, Geno Smith guided the Seahawks back to the postseason in 2022 by maximizing the likes of dynamic receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with a heavy dose of rookie running back Kenneth Walker,” writes Lombardo. “This season, Smith has battled through a shoulder injury that has limited his upside — although Walker is averaging 4.1 yards per carry with six touchdowns and is on pace for a second consecutive 1,000-plus yard season.”

After leading Seattle to a surprising playoff bid last season while winning the Comeback Player of the Year award, Smith’s production has declined this season.

Smith has 15 touchdowns (3.7% touchdown rate) versus nine interceptions (2.2% interception rate) for an 89.1 passer rating this season. Those numbers are a stark decline from his 5.2% touchdown rate, 1.9% interception rate and 100.9 passer rating from last season.

During the offseason, Smith re-signed on a three-year, $75 million deal with the Seahawks. However, there’s a potential out in the contract for the 2024 offseason that would see Seattle incur a $17.4 million dead cap hit by moving on from Smith. That cap hit eases if the Seahawks wait one more offseason by releasing/trading Smith when it lessens to just an $8.7 million dead cap hit.

The Seahawks are still within striking distance of a playoff spot at 6-6, but they’ve lost three straight games and four of their past five games.

While the individual statistics don’t look impressive, the advanced analytics paint a different picture. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has posted a 78.9 offensive grade and 78.3 passing grade this season. Those numbers are actually very similar to his grades from last season when he posted a 79.8 offensive grade and 76.1 passing grade during his career-best season.

Why Justin Fields Is an Intriguing Option for Seahawks

Meanwhile, Fields is the best quarterback in the league when it comes to running the football, rushing 1,143 rushing yards during the 2022 season, the second-highest total in NFL history. His number of rushing yards were so high that he ranked seventh among all players in the category.

He’s also shown bright spots when it comes to passing the football, having already ranked within the top 10 in yards per pass completion in each of his first two seasons and ranking No. 6 last season and No. 7 this season in passing touchdown percentage.

However, he holds a 7-26 record since entering the league in 2021. Among starting quarterbacks since the 2021 season, that’s the worst record.

It’s clear that Fields is one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league. However, playing for an organization such as the Bears isn’t doing him any favors in his development. If he were to arrive in Seattle, he’d play for one of the best head coaches in Pete Carroll and he’d have one of the most talented offensive supporting casts in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker.

We’ll see how Seattle ends the season. But if they fall short of a playoff bid, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Seahawks make a run at Fields as their next franchise quarterback.