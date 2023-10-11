Key Seahawks Veteran Could Leave for Titans, Says Analyst: ‘An Afterthought’

A notable Seattle Seahawks receiving option could be on his way out of Seattle after this season.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Tennessee Titans could be an ideal landing spot for tight end Noah Fant. Fant will be a free agent during the 2024 offseason and could represent an upgrade for the Titans considering how disappointing Chigoziem Okonkwo has been as the team’s starting tight end.

Bleacher Report mentions Fant as a player the Titans should look to sign during the 2024 offseason.

“Noah Fant has become a bit of an afterthought himself in Seattle. “He was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, but he can still bring value to a team in 2024 free agency.”

Noah Fant Consider One of Seahawks’ Top Receiving Options

The 25-year-old Fant has been a member of the Seahawks over the past two seasons as he was a key piece involved in the Wilson trade. In fact, he’s been one of Geno Smith’s favorite targets over that time frame. Fant currently ranks second on the team in receiving yards and first in yards per reception through the first four games of the season.

This comes a season after Fant ranked third on the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (486) and receiving touchdowns (4). While Fant isn’t a statistically dominant tight end, he is a key receiver in the game plan who is easily one of Seattle’s top three receiving options alongside proven playmakers such as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Noah Fant Could Earn Big Money in Free Agency

Here’s the problem — Fant may be too expensive to re-sign during the offseason. According to Spotrac, Fant’s market value is $14.8 million per season across four years for a total of nearly $60 million. That would make Fant the second-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

According to OverTheCap’s contract valuation of Fant based upon his performance this season, Fant’s contract value is a shade under $7 million — which is roughly what he’s earning this season.

For perspective, Fant is currently earning just $6.850 million this season, ranking 12th among all tight ends.

As valued as Fant is in the offense, the Seahawks are not going to re-sign an above average tight end in Fant and make him the second-highest paid tight end in the league. It’s just not how general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll typically do business.

When one factors in that Seattle still has fellow tight end Will Dissly under contract and could re-sign Colby Parkinson — who caught 25 passes for 322 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season — in makes little sense for Seattle to bring back Fant if he can garner an elite tight money-type of deal from a team such as the Titans.

The Titans’ current starting tight end, Okonkwo, ranks as one of the worst graded tight ends in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Okonkwo has posted a 53.2 offensive grade and 55.0 receiving grade this season, ranking 63rd among all tight ends in those categories this season. He’s posted just 15 receptions for 104 receiving yards (6.9 yards per reception) for zero touchdowns while playing 71% of the offensive snaps.

Depending on which direction Tennessee heads into entering the 2024 season — Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry could be in their last seasons with the Titans — the Titans could be one of several teams who make a big play and overpay for Fant. As solid of a tight end he is — arguably a top 12 tight end — he’s not an elite one.

If the Titans offer Fant elite-level tight end money, or anywhere close to it, don’t expect the Seahawks to be in the running to re-sign him.