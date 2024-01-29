Major Trade Proposal Sees Seahawks Unload $69 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks could benefit from a blockbuster trade leading into the 2024 NFL draft.

As Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposes in this “hypothetical” trade, the Seahawks could benefit from unloading wide receiver Tyler Lockett, their 2024 first-round pick (16th overall), a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Knox argues that the Seahawks could find their next franchise quarterback by moving up in the draft.

“We’d love to see Seattle get aggressive in the draft and move up for a quarterback,” writes Knox. “The Seahawks probably don’t have a shot at Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but LSU’s Jayden Daniels might be a possibility. Daniels is the 24th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department big board, but Seattle would likely have to move up to get him. Trading with the Tennessee Titans would allow the Seahawks to jump the Falcons at No. 8.”

Why Seahawks Should Move Up in 2024 NFL Draft

Many mock drafts have Seattle selecting their next franchise quarterback with their No. 16 pick. However, the top quarterbacks in the draft — Caleb Williams and Drake Maye — will be selected within the first few picks, with LSU’s Jayden Daniels potentially being gone by No. 16. If the Seahawks stand pat at No. 16, their best option may be within the second tier of quarterbacks, such as Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

If the Seahawks want a true difference maker at quarterback, they should be motivated to move up in the draft.

While Lockett remains a quality No. 2 option for Seattle, it’s clear he’s on the decline. Lockett will turn 32 years old during the 2024 season and his statistics are already declining. Lockett posted 79 receptions for 894 receiving yards and five touchdowns, his lowest receiving yards and touchdowns total since the 2017 season.

Lockett still has two years with nearly $32 million remaining in base salary left on his four-year, $69 million contract. However, the Seahawks can move on from Lockett this offseason for a dead cap hit of slightly less than $19.8 million while saving $8 million in cap space.

As Knox brings up, both teams would get what they’re looking for, with Seattle in prime position to select their next franchise quarterback and the Titans acquiring major draft capital and an experienced wide receiver to aid in Will Levis’ development.

“This hypothetical trade would net the Seahawks their QB of the future while giving Tennessee extra draft capital and a proven receiver for second-year quarterback Will Levis,” writes Knox.

Why Seahawks Need a New Franchise Quarterback

Furthermore, the Seahawks already have 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba waiting in the wings as the opposite starting receiver to DK Metcalf. The 21-year-old receiver had an impressive rookie season despite playing the No. 3 role, catching 63 passes for 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

While Geno Smith remains under contract for another two years, he’s on the verge of turning 34 years old and has likely reached his ceiling. After a breakthrough 2022 season that saw him clinch a Pro Bowl selection and win Comeback Player of the Year honors, Smith regressed to average levels during the 2023 season, ranking in the middle-of-the-pack in major passing categories such as touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating.

Smith will likely be a member of the Seahawks’ roster for the 2024 season, but drafting his eventually successor is at the top of Seattle’s to-do list entering the offseason.