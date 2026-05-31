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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Brutally Honest About Thunder’s 2025-26 Season

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 26: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at the United Center on October 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 NBA season didn’t end quite the way that the Oklahoma City Thunder would have hoped.

As the defending NBA champions, anything short of raising another banner would have been viewed as a failure for Oklahoma City, and that’s exactly how reigning two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander described the campaign after the Thunder were eliminated in seven games in the Western Conference finals by the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Calls 2025-26 Season a ‘Failure’ for Thunder

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t sugarcoat things while talking about the season on an individual level. He classified it unequivocally as a “failure” since the Thunder fell short of their ultimate goal. However, he plans to improve as a result of the experience.

“It was a failure. I failed at my goal. I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve. But through those experiences, I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail at my goal and don’t get what I want, and I look at this no different.” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“I didn’t get where I wanted to go this season. There’s a reason for that. I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Major Respect to Spurs After Western Conference Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is defended by Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Repeating as champions in the NBA is an extremely difficult task, and Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder learned that the hard way this year thanks to the Spurs, who were the better team in the conference finals. After the series, Gilgeous-Alexander showed them some serious respect.

“They’re young, they’re talented, well-coached, play the right way, play together, seems like they like each other,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Spurs. “They have the makeup for sure. You don’t beat us without the makeup, and we’re here. They got the makeup to go get [a championship].”

The Thunder came up short this season. But they remain a very young, and immensely talented, team. So we should expect them to be right back in the Western Conference contender conversation next season.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Brutally Honest About Thunder’s 2025-26 Season

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