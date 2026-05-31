Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Brutally Honest About Thunder’s 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 NBA season didn’t end quite the way that the Oklahoma City Thunder would have hoped.

As the defending NBA champions, anything short of raising another banner would have been viewed as a failure for Oklahoma City, and that’s exactly how reigning two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander described the campaign after the Thunder were eliminated in seven games in the Western Conference finals by the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Calls 2025-26 Season a ‘Failure’ for Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t sugarcoat things while talking about the season on an individual level. He classified it unequivocally as a “failure” since the Thunder fell short of their ultimate goal. However, he plans to improve as a result of the experience.

“It was a failure. I failed at my goal. I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve. But through those experiences, I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail at my goal and don’t get what I want, and I look at this no different.” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“I didn’t get where I wanted to go this season. There’s a reason for that. I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Major Respect to Spurs After Western Conference Finals

Repeating as champions in the NBA is an extremely difficult task, and Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder learned that the hard way this year thanks to the Spurs, who were the better team in the conference finals. After the series, Gilgeous-Alexander showed them some serious respect.

“They’re young, they’re talented, well-coached, play the right way, play together, seems like they like each other,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Spurs. “They have the makeup for sure. You don’t beat us without the makeup, and we’re here. They got the makeup to go get [a championship].”

The Thunder came up short this season. But they remain a very young, and immensely talented, team. So we should expect them to be right back in the Western Conference contender conversation next season.