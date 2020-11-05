Shakira Explains Gerard Pique’s Barcelona Goal Celebration

Gerard Pique headed home Barcelona’s second goal against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League at the Camp Nou on Wednesday and celebrated with a salute for the television cameras.

The goal ensured Barcelona took all three points and continued their perfect record in the Champions League group stages so far in 2020-21. It’s also Pique’s first goal of the season, and long-time partner Shakira explained how his celebration was directed at the couple’s son Milan.

Milan was so happy this morning to learn that his dad dedicated last night's Champions League goal to him! 🥰 Milan amaneció feliz con la dedicatoria de su papá anoche en el partido de Champions League! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/B9zNoXmTxa — Shakira (@shakira) November 5, 2020

Pique Hits New Landmark

Pique’s goal also saw the 33-year-old hit a new landmark. He is now the joint second-highest scoring defender in the competition’s history with Ivan Helguera. The Barca defender moves onto 15 goals and is just one behind former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos who tops the list.

🆙 Gerard Pique has now scored career 15 @ChampionsLeague goals — tied for second all-time with @ivanhelguera1, and only behind @Oficial_RC3 (16). pic.twitter.com/ee2rhixQMs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 4, 2020

The defender spoke about the game after the full-time whistle and admitted his team found it tough going in the second half against a Dynamo Kiev side missing a host of players after testing positive for Covid-19, as reported by Sport.

We started really well. In the first 20 minutes we could score two or three goals, Griezi had a clear chance. But it wasn’t the case and it became complicated from there. I think we lost control of the game. In the second half I would have liked a little more calm after the second goal … but they got their goal and made it difficult. In the end, the best thing is three point.

Lionel Messi’s early penalty put Barca ahead, but the hosts had to wait until the 65th minute when Pique scored to earn some breathing space. Viktor Tsyhankov pulled one back for the visitors 10 minutes later to set up a nervy finish.

Ansu Assists Pique

Pique’s goal was set up by 18-year-old wonderkid Ansu Fati who has made an excellent start to the season. The teenager now has five goals and two assists in nine appearances for Barca in 2020-21.

Fati was one of Barca’s brightest performers at the Camp Nou, along with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and was a threat all night for Koeman’s side.

Ansu Fati's game by numbers vs. Dynamo Kyiv: 93% pass accuracy

61 touches

16 touches in the opp box (!)

5 shots

3 shots on target

3 chances created

1 assist Enjoying life in the #UCL pic.twitter.com/16jA90hMlq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 4, 2020

The teenager’s performance will surely cement his place further in Koeman’s plans for 2020-21, particularly with the rest of the attack struggling for goals under the Dutchman.

Messi’s goal was his fourth of the season but all have come from the penalty spot. The captain’s failure to score from open play so far, despite playing every minute for Barcelona, is an unusual problem for the Catalan giants.

Striker Antoine Griezmann is also having a tough time in front of goal. The Frenchman wasted a glorious opportunity against Dynamo Kiev and has netted just once so far for his club in 2020-21.

