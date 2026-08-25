Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr lineups are in focus as two unbeaten sides meet in Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Al Ettifaq host Al Nassr at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on August 25, with both teams looking to protect perfect starts.

Arthur Papas has named a strong Al Ettifaq lineup, while Ange Postecoglou has also selected an attacking Al Nassr lineup featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix and Kingsley Coman. The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr team news also puts the midfield battle under the spotlight, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Marcelo Brozović expected to play important roles.

The confirmed starting XI gives both managers a chance to show their plans for one of the biggest games of the early Saudi Pro League season.

Al Ettifaq Lineup Today and Team News

The Al Ettifaq lineup uses a 4-3-3 shape, with Marek Rodák starting in goal. Madallah Al-Olayan, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Khateeb, Abdulbasit Hindi and Francisco Calvo provide the defensive options, while Georginio Wijnaldum, Ondrej Duda, Álvaro Medrán and Fares Al-Ghamdi make up the midfield.

Moussa Dembélé leads the attack for the home side. He has scored three goals in three games and remains an important outlet when Al Ettifaq move forward.

The Al Ettifaq starting XI is Rodák; Al-Olayan, Hendry, Khateeb, Hindi, Calvo; Wijnaldum, Duda, Medrán, Al-Ghamdi; Dembélé.

The substitutes include Ali Alhassan, Abdullah Madu, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulbasit Hawsawy, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Meshal Al-Sebyani, Radhi Al-Otaibi, Majed Dawran and Ziyad Al-Ghamdi.

Al Nassr Lineup Today and Team News

The Al Nassr lineup also features a strong attacking setup, with Postecoglou selecting a 4-4-2 formation. Nawaf Al-Aqidi starts in goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Iñigo Martínez and Saad Fahad Al Nasser in defense.

Marcelo Brozović anchors the midfield alongside Ângelo and Wesley. João Félix and Kingsley Coman support Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, giving Al Nassr several options in the final third.

The Al Nassr starting XI is Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Martínez, Al Nasser; Brozović, Ângelo, Wesley; Félix, Coman, Ronaldo.

The substitutes are Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Haroune Camara, Ali Alhassan, Bento, Nawaf Boushal, Ayman Yahya, Mohammed Marran and Salem Al-Najdi.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Lineups and Key Matchups

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr lineups set up a major midfield contest. Wijnaldum and Medrán will face the task of limiting Brozović, who is expected to help Al Nassr control the tempo.

Al Ettifaq will also need to contain Ronaldo, Coman and Félix. Félix has scored four goals in his last four appearances, while Ronaldo remains the focal point of the Al Nassr attack.

Al Nassr have scored seven goals in their opening two league matches and kept two clean sheets. Al Ettifaq have also started with wins, but this is a stronger test for Papas’ side.

Recent head-to-head results favor Al Nassr. They have won three of the previous five meetings, while Al Ettifaq have won one. Al Nassr also won the most recent competitive meeting 1-0 in April 2026, with Coman scoring in the first half.

The confirmed lineups for Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr show both teams have selected strong sides for the Matchday 3 clash in Dammam.