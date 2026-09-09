Al-Nassr vs Abha Results Today: Saudi Pro League Live Score and Confirmed Lineups

Al-Nassr FC faces Abha Club today, Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Round 6 of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Nassr vs Abha match takes place at Alawwal Park in Riyadh, with Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix and Sadio Mané expected to feature for the home side.

Al-Nassr currently sits second in the league and looks to respond after a 2–1 defeat to Al Ittihad. Abha, meanwhile, enters the match near the bottom of the standings and is still searching for its first win of the campaign.

Al-Nassr vs Abha Live Score

The Al-Nassr vs Abha score is updated here as the Saudi Pro League match progresses. We add the latest score, goals, key moments, and major developments as the game unfolds.

Al-Nassr has the stronger recent record in this fixture. The club has won eight of the last 11 Saudi Pro League meetings with Abha, with two draws and one defeat. Their most recent competitive meeting ended in an 8–0 Al-Nassr victory in April 2024.

Al-Nassr vs Abha Confirmed Lineups

Al Nassr will line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Bento in goal and Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Íñigo Martínez and Saad Al Nasser in defense. Ângelo, Al Khaibari and Samú Costa will operate in midfield, while Sadio Mané, Al Hamdan and captain Cristiano Ronaldo lead the attack.

Al Nassr will be without Sultan Al-Ghannam, who remains sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Abha will use a 4-5-1 formation, with Donovan Léon in goal behind Al-Zaid, Jurien Gaari, Abdulbasit Hindi and Al-Johani. Alimami Gory, Nabil Fekir, Al Fahad and Al-Ghamdi will feature in midfield, with Abdulkarim Darisi also starting. Michy Batshuayi will lead the attack.

Darisi’s inclusion in the starting XI means he is available for this match despite previously being listed as unavailable because of a medial knee ligament injury.

Al-Nassr vs Abha Results Today

Today’s Al-Nassr vs Abha result will show whether the home side can return to winning ways in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr enters as the higher-ranked team, while Abha faces another difficult test near the bottom of the table.

Al-Nassr 1-0 Abha

1′ Kickoff! The referee blows the whistle, and Abha gets the game underway in Riyadh.

5′ A stop-start opening as both sides exchange early fouls while trying to settle into their formations.

8′ Al Nassr push numbers forward into Abha’s final third, moving the ball through wide areas via Ângelo and Sadio Mané.

12′ Chance for Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo registers Al Nassr’s first significant shot, but his effort sails wide.

15′ Al Nassr are dominating with 81% possession, but Abha’s deep defensive block is holding firm to keep the score level.

22′ GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al Nassr 1 0 ahead, finishing from an assist by Ângelo Gabriel.

23′ Cristiano Ronaldo gets a shot on target, but the effort is saved.