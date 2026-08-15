Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Today Could Set the Tone for a New Saudi Pro League Era

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh live today opens the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season as the defending champions begin their title defense at Alawwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The match also marks the competitive debut of Ange Postecoglou as Al-Nassr manager following his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The hosts won last season’s league title with 86 points and will start the new campaign in front of their home supporters. Al Fateh enters the fixture after finishing 11th last season and making changes to its squad and coaching staff.

Fans searching for Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match today, live stream details, team news, lineup information and the latest Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh live coverage can follow the opening-day clash from Riyadh.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Lineup and Team News

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh lineup will be closely watched as both clubs begin their new league campaigns. Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first competitive match with the reigning champions after joining the Riyadh club during the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline name in the squad and leads an attack that also includes Sadio Mané, João Félix and Kingsley Coman. New signing Samú Costa could make his first appearance from the bench.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh team news also includes a new arrival for the visitors. Wilfried Kanga recently completed his move to the club and traveled with the squad to Riyadh ahead of the opening fixture.

Khaled Al-Atwi leads the visitors into the new season after the club finished 11th in the previous campaign. The squad has undergone changes during the summer as the team looks to improve its position in the Saudi Pro League standings.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Arabia Standard Time at Alawwal Park.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh stats show a clear advantage for the defending champions in their competitive history. The clubs have met 32 times, with Al-Nassr recording 18 victories, Al Fateh winning four and the other 10 matches ending in draws.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh head-to-head record also includes a heavy victory in the most recent meeting at Alawwal Park. The hosts won 5-1, with João Félix scoring a hat-trick. The previous away meeting ended with a 2-0 victory for the same side in February 2026.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh prediction markets heavily favor the defending champions. Bookmakers list a home win between 1.10 and 1.12, while the draw stands at 12.80 and an away victory at 21.00. Over 2.5 goals is priced at 1.25.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh live stream can follow coverage through several regional platforms. Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the Saudi Pro League opener through Fubo, which carries Fox Sports coverage.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Europe can watch through DAZN, while selected live streams are also available through YouTube. Fans across the Indian subcontinent can follow the game through Sony Sports Network.

Viewers in the Middle East and North Africa can watch through SSC, which provides Arabic and English coverage of the Saudi Pro League.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh kickoff time is 9:00 p.m. in Riyadh, 7:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. CEST, 2:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. IST and 4:00 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Tickets have been selling quickly through official channels, including TikEvent, with limited standard seating available at Alawwal Park. Fans should use verified ticketing platforms to avoid counterfeit listings.