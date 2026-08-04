Al-Nassr vs Almería Results Today: International Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Al-Nassr FC faced UD Almería on Tuesday in an international club friendly at the UD Almería Stadium in Spain. The Al-Nassr vs Almería clash formed part of both clubs’ pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026–27 campaign. Al-Nassr entered the match looking to improve after mixed results in recent friendlies, while Almería aimed to continue their encouraging pre-season form on home soil.

One of the biggest talking points before kick-off was the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remained on an extended break following the FIFA World Cup and did not travel with Al-Nassr for the match. The two sides also renewed a recent pre-season rivalry, with Almería having won both of their previous friendly meetings against the Saudi club.

As Al-Nassr vs Almería got underway, both managers viewed the fixture as another valuable opportunity to build fitness, assess squad depth, and prepare their teams for the new season.

Al-Nassr vs Almería Team News and Match Context

Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable after remaining on an extended post-World Cup break. His absence handed other Al-Nassr attackers an opportunity to impress during pre-season.

Recent meetings favored Almería, who won 3–2 in August 2025 and claimed a 3–0 victory in the corresponding fixture a year earlier. Those results gave the Spanish side confidence heading into another friendly against the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Nassr entered the game after mixed pre-season results, including a 4–2 defeat to Estrela da Amadora, a 2–0 win over Mérida, and a 2–1 loss to Benfica II. Almería also experienced mixed form, defeating Águilas FC 1–0 before narrowly losing 1–0 in their most recent outing.

Supporters around the world could watch the Al-Nassr vs Almería friendly live on DAZN, while viewers in Spain also had coverage through Gol Stadium.