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Al-Nassr vs Almería Results Today: International Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro League
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RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 21: Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac at Al Awwal Park on May 21, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al-Nassr FC faced UD Almería on Tuesday in an international club friendly at the UD Almería Stadium in Spain. The Al-Nassr vs Almería clash formed part of both clubs’ pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026–27 campaign. Al-Nassr entered the match looking to improve after mixed results in recent friendlies, while Almería aimed to continue their encouraging pre-season form on home soil.

One of the biggest talking points before kick-off was the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remained on an extended break following the FIFA World Cup and did not travel with Al-Nassr for the match. The two sides also renewed a recent pre-season rivalry, with Almería having won both of their previous friendly meetings against the Saudi club.

As Al-Nassr vs Almería got underway, both managers viewed the fixture as another valuable opportunity to build fitness, assess squad depth, and prepare their teams for the new season.

Al-Nassr vs Almería Team News and Match Context

Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable after remaining on an extended post-World Cup break. His absence handed other Al-Nassr attackers an opportunity to impress during pre-season.

Recent meetings favored Almería, who won 3–2 in August 2025 and claimed a 3–0 victory in the corresponding fixture a year earlier. Those results gave the Spanish side confidence heading into another friendly against the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Nassr entered the game after mixed pre-season results, including a 4–2 defeat to Estrela da Amadora, a 2–0 win over Mérida, and a 2–1 loss to Benfica II. Almería also experienced mixed form, defeating Águilas FC 1–0 before narrowly losing 1–0 in their most recent outing.

Supporters around the world could watch the Al-Nassr vs Almería friendly live on DAZN, while viewers in Spain also had coverage through Gol Stadium.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Al-Nassr vs Almería Results Today: International Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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