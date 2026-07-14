Claude Makelele: Kylian Mbappe Can Surpass Messi and Ronaldo

Claude Makelele believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid star praised his fellow countryman for a strong World Cup so far.

Many within the soccer community are divided on who the better player is. However, there is no debate that Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest players of all time.

Mbappe, 27, is set to play Spain in the World Cup semi-finals. If he can help lead France to victory, he will reach his third straight World Cup final.

That remarkable feat was last achieved by Ronaldo, who represented Brazil in three straight finals in 1994, 1998, and 2002. Ronaldo won two World Cups, but it is important to note that he did not play in 1994. Because of that, Mbappe’s would achieve something even more impressive, particularly because he has played a key role for France throughout that run.

Makelele says Mbappe can reach an even higher level.

“Whether or not Kylian Mbappe wins the Golden Boot again this year, he is already one of the best players of all-time for me, especially at his age. Competing with [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it’s a different style, but they still remain two huge legends of world football,” Makelele told ComeOn. “Messi and Ronaldo were an example for Mbappe. So, I think in his goal, the student always wants to surpass the master. He’s on that path to do something exceptional in this world of football.”

He continued:

“He’s an exceptional kid with deadly quality. So, I think he will be among the greatest of the great. But in the end, I think and I hope that he will surpass Messi and Ronaldo.”

Claude Makelele Backs Kylian Mbappe to Lead France to Victory Against Spain

Claude Makelele also shared his thoughts on the World Cup semi-final matchup between France and Spain. He backed his countrymen, led by Kylian Mbappe, to earn the victory and reach their third straight World Cup final.

Makelele pointed to the quality in France’s roster and the depth at head coach Didier Deschamps’ disposal.

“When I look at France, I see exceptional players everywhere. We have the best squad in the tournament, we could field two teams,” Makelele told ComeOn. “This France team is smart. They take it match by match. In knockout football, you cannot lose yourself in games you haven’t earned yet. You take this match seriously, you qualify, and only then do you look at the next opponent.”

He continued:

“France vs. Spain will be a classic, like what we are used to seeing in Europe, and I think it’s a legitimate spectacle to see the two best teams in the world take each other on in the semi-finals,” he said. “I’m French, so I hope France will win. I would say 2-1 France.”

Makelele Says Mbappe Deserves to Win Ballon d’Or

Makelele also weighed in the Ballon d’Or debate and backed Mbappe as the most deserving candidate. The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the player judged to have performed the best over the previous season.

Makelele argued that Mbappe’s performances as the World Cup should weigh heavily in those discussions.

“I’d like to see [the Ballon d’Or] go to Mbappe. He hasn’t won many titles with Real Madrid this season, but what he’s producing at this World Cup is exceptional,” Makelele told ComeOn.