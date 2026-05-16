Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Live Today Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo Under Massive Pressure

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr FC enter one of the biggest matches in club history tonight as they face Gamba Osaka in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two final. The single-leg final takes place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr hopes to win its first major continental title since the 1998 Asian Cup Winners’ Cup, while Gamba Osaka aims to capture another Asian crown after winning the AFC Champions League in 2008.

The match places significant pressure on Al-Nassr, as the Saudi club enters as the favorite while chasing a historic domestic and continental double in front of its home supporters.

The Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka final will take place today, Saturday, May 16, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 17:45 UTC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Local kickoff time in Saudi Arabia is 8:45 p.m., while fans in Japan will watch the match early Sunday morning at 2:45 a.m. Tokyo time. Supporters in the United Kingdom can tune in at 6:45 p.m. BST, while viewers in the United States can watch live at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Live Today: Lineup and Team News

Al-Nassr enters the AFC Champions League Two final with one of the strongest attacking groups in Asian football. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack alongside Sadio Mané and João Félix. Head coach Jorge Jesus has guided the club through an unbeaten group stage and into the final with aggressive attacking football.

However, recent domestic matches exposed Al-Nassr’s defensive weaknesses, particularly on set-pieces. The club also dropped points in a recent draw against Al-Hilal SFC before this final.

Gamba Osaka enters the match with a different style. The Japanese side has relied on defensive discipline and narrow knockout wins throughout the competition. Winger Ryoya Yamashita has become one of the club’s key players after scoring five goals and adding three assists during the tournament. Gamba Osaka aims to slow the pace, cut off passing options, and disrupt Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s offensive flow.

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka: Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka final marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. Because of that, there is no previous head-to-head record between them before tonight’s title match.

Al-Nassr enters the game with stronger attacking numbers after averaging 2.6 goals per match during the tournament. The Saudi club also arrives with a recent record of three wins, one draw, and one loss in its last five matches across competitions.

Gamba Osaka has taken a more defensive path to the final. The Japanese side averages 1.6 goals per game and has relied on organized defending and tight scorelines in the knockout stage.

Both teams went undefeated in the group stage before advancing to the final. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the match will continue into 30 minutes of extra time. A penalty shootout will decide the champion if the teams remain tied.

How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Live Today: Stream and TV Guide

Fans can watch Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka live, with details available across several major broadcasters and digital platforms worldwide.

Viewers in India and South Asia can stream the match through FanCode. Fans across the Middle East and North Africa can view the event on beIN SPORTS. In the United States and Canada, the final will be available for streaming on OneFootball.

The official AFC Champions League Two YouTube channel will also carry live coverage in territories without local broadcast agreements. Fans in Africa, South America, and Oceania can access the final through AFC streaming partners and digital platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance today could help decide whether Al-Nassr finally captures a long-awaited continental title in front of home fans in Riyadh.