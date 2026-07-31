AS Monaco vs Cercle Brugge Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

AS Monaco faced Belgian side Cercle Brugge today, Friday, July 31, 2026, in a pre-season club friendly as both teams continued preparations for the new season. The AS Monaco vs Cercle Brugge meeting kicked off at 17:00 CEST and once again highlighted the close relationship between the two clubs, with Monaco holding a majority ownership stake in Cercle Brugge.

While the fixture carried no competitive points, it offered both managers another valuable opportunity to assess tactics, build match fitness, and give minutes to first-team regulars and emerging talents.

Monaco entered the match looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP, while Cercle Brugge aimed to end a difficult pre-season run following losses to PEC Zwolle and Stade de Reims.

The AS Monaco vs Cercle Brugge clash also continued a familiar annual tradition between the partner clubs as they fine-tuned their squads ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.

AS Monaco vs Cercle Brugge Recent Meetings

The two clubs have met regularly in pre-season over the past few years. Monaco won the most recent encounter 1-0 in July 2025 after the sides played out a closely contested meeting in 2024. Cercle Brugge claimed a convincing 3-0 victory when they met during the 2023 pre-season.

Those previous results have produced competitive contests despite the fixture’s friendly nature, with both clubs using the matches to evaluate players before the start of league action.

Pre-Season Form and What to Watch

Monaco viewed the match as another important step before upcoming friendlies against Getafe and Liverpool. The coaching staff focused on improving the team’s sharpness after the defeat to Sporting CP.

Cercle Brugge also had plenty to prove after back-to-back pre-season defeats. A stronger defensive display and improved finishing were expected as the Belgian side looked to gain confidence before the new campaign.

The AS Monaco vs Cercle Brugge friendly provided another useful test for both squads as they continued building fitness and chemistry ahead of the 2026-27 season.