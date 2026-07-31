How to Watch Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest live today gives Nottingham Forest another important test during its pre-season training camp in Portugal. The behind-closed-doors friendly takes place on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. BST (10:00 a.m. UTC).

It also serves as the first game of a rare doubleheader, with Oliver Glasner’s side set to face Sporting CP later the same day at the Estádio Algarve. Today’s Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense match allows the coaching staff to give valuable minutes to the entire traveling squad before the team returns to England.

Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense lineup is expected to feature a heavily rotated Forest squad. Oliver Glasner plans to split his players across two matches on the same day, allowing most of the traveling squad to gain match fitness.

Forest added this fixture to its pre-season schedule shortly before arriving in Portugal. The club heads into the Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense match after drawing 1-1 with Vitória S.C., where Igor Jesus scored before the Portuguese side equalized from the penalty spot.

Forest also received a boost after Ibrahim Sangaré signed a contract extension through 2029, while new signing Xaver Schlager joined the squad following his move from RB Leipzig.

The latest Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense team news suggests Forest will combine senior players with academy prospects against Portimonense before another group faces Sporting CP later in the day.

Portimonense, which competes in Liga Portugal 2, views the friendly as an opportunity to test itself against Premier League opposition and build momentum before the new season.

Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest stats show the clubs have never met before. This is the first recorded friendly or competitive meeting between the two sides, making the Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense head-to-head record a new chapter for both clubs.

Forest has remained unbeaten during its training camp in Portugal. The Premier League side opened with a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers before earning a 1-1 draw against Vitória S.C.

Portimonense enters the match after mixed pre-season results, averaging one goal scored and one conceded per game in its recent friendlies.

The Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense prediction centers on how Forest’s rotated lineup performs against a well-organized Portimonense side that should benefit from greater squad continuity.

How to Watch Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Nottingham Forest vs Portimonense live stream can watch the match through Forest TV, the club’s official streaming platform available on the Nottingham Forest official website. A streaming pass is required to watch the match live because the fixture is being played behind closed doors.

Supporters in mainland Europe can also follow live match updates through the official club app and Flashscore’s live match tracker. Fans in the United States and Canada can watch using the club’s international streaming pass through the official app. Across Asia and Oceania, Forest TV remains the main viewing option, while supporters in Africa and South America can also access the match through the club’s direct digital service.

The Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest kickoff time is 11:00 a.m. BST and 11:00 a.m. WEST in Portugal. The match begins at 12:00 p.m. CEST, 6:00 a.m. EDT, 3:00 a.m. PDT, 3:30 p.m. IST, and 8:00 p.m. AEST.

Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest live today gives supporters an early opportunity to see Oliver Glasner’s squad before Forest faces Sporting CP later in the day, with both friendlies playing an important role in the club’s preparations for the new season.