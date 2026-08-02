Ascoli vs Lazio Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Ascoli hosted SS Lazio on Sunday evening in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca. The Ascoli vs Lazio clash gave both teams another opportunity to build fitness ahead of the new campaign, with Lazio coming into the match less than 36 hours after a 6–3 victory over Avellino.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso was expected to rotate his squad heavily, while newly promoted Serie B side Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC looked to test themselves against top-flight opposition. A near-capacity crowd created an impressive atmosphere for one of Ascoli’s biggest pre-season fixtures.

Ascoli vs Lazio Match Preview

The meeting served as an important fitness test for both clubs before the competitive season begins. Lazio entered with confidence after an entertaining win over Avellino, but the short turnaround meant several regular starters were expected to be rested.

For Ascoli, the friendly offered a valuable opportunity to measure their progress after securing promotion to Serie B. Playing in front of a home crowd against a Serie A opponent provided another important step in their pre-season preparations.

Team News and How to Watch

Gattuso was expected to make widespread changes throughout the match to manage player workloads following Lazio’s busy schedule. The friendly also allowed younger players and squad members to compete for places before the new season.

The match kicked off at 20:45 CEST and was available to stream live on DAZN through smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and computers.