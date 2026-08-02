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Ascoli vs Lazio Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Ascoli vs Lazio Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats
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ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 01: Petar Ratkov of SS Lazio celebrates a goal of SS Lazio during the friendly match between SS Lazio and US Avellino at Formello Training Center on August 01, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Ascoli hosted SS Lazio on Sunday evening in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca. The Ascoli vs Lazio clash gave both teams another opportunity to build fitness ahead of the new campaign, with Lazio coming into the match less than 36 hours after a 6–3 victory over Avellino.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso was expected to rotate his squad heavily, while newly promoted Serie B side Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC looked to test themselves against top-flight opposition. A near-capacity crowd created an impressive atmosphere for one of Ascoli’s biggest pre-season fixtures.

Ascoli vs Lazio Match Preview

The meeting served as an important fitness test for both clubs before the competitive season begins. Lazio entered with confidence after an entertaining win over Avellino, but the short turnaround meant several regular starters were expected to be rested.

For Ascoli, the friendly offered a valuable opportunity to measure their progress after securing promotion to Serie B. Playing in front of a home crowd against a Serie A opponent provided another important step in their pre-season preparations.

Team News and How to Watch

Gattuso was expected to make widespread changes throughout the match to manage player workloads following Lazio’s busy schedule. The friendly also allowed younger players and squad members to compete for places before the new season.

The match kicked off at 20:45 CEST and was available to stream live on DAZN through smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Ascoli vs Lazio Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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