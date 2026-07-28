Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Aston Villa continued their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Spanish side Real Sociedad on Tuesday at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall. The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad clash offered both clubs another important test ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Villa entered the match looking to recover from a 2-1 defeat to FC Porto after lifting the Europa League title last season, while Real Sociedad arrived with confidence following a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both managers rotated their squads as several senior internationals remained unavailable after extended FIFA World Cup breaks.

The fixture also provided valuable minutes for first-team regulars and younger players as both sides continued building fitness and refining their tactical plans before the new season.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Team News

Aston Villa continued to manage the workload of several senior players following their international commitments. Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne remained unavailable after extended World Cup breaks.

Villa were also without Amadou Onana, who continued his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Real Sociedad traveled without captain Mikel Oyarzabal following his international campaign. Takefusa Kubo and Luka Sučić also missed the match as they continued building fitness during pre-season.

Match Details and How to Watch

The friendly kicked off at 7:30 p.m. BST (8:30 p.m. CEST) at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.

Supporters around the world could watch the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad match live through VillaTV, Aston Villa’s official streaming platform. With the new season approaching, the contest gave both teams another valuable opportunity to improve match fitness, assess squad depth, and continue preparations against quality opposition.