FC Porto vs Aston Villa Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Porto welcomed Aston Villa FC to the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday for one of the standout fixtures of the pre-season schedule. FC Porto vs Aston Villa attracted plenty of attention as two clubs with European ambitions met in Portugal ahead of the new campaign.

Porto approached the match seeking a better performance following their 1–0 loss to Gil Vicente FC in their summer debut. Aston Villa, meanwhile, arrived full of confidence after beginning pre-season with an impressive 5–0 victory over Walsall FC.

Although Villa remained without several players still recovering after the World Cup, the squad featured a mix of experienced stars and promising young talent, making FC Porto vs Aston Villa one of the most anticipated friendlies of the weekend.

FC Porto vs Aston Villa Match Context and Team News

The buildup to FC Porto vs Aston Villa centered on both managers continuing preparations for the 2026–27 season. Porto coach Francesco Farioli was expected to field a much stronger starting lineup after rotating heavily in the opening friendly. The match also served as Porto’s annual squad presentation in front of supporters at the Dragão.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery continued to build fitness across his squad. New signing João Gomes was available for selection, while young striker Bryan Madjo hoped to build on his two-goal performance against Walsall.

Several Villa players remained unavailable after extended breaks following international duty, giving younger squad members another opportunity to impress.

How to Watch and Upcoming Fixtures

Supporters in the United Kingdom and other international markets could watch the match live through Aston Villa’s official streaming platform with a match pass or an active annual video membership. Fans in the United States could follow the game through the SportsEngine Play app.

After this FC Porto vs Aston Villa meeting, Villa’s busy pre-season schedule continues with matches against Real Sociedad, Indonesia All-Stars, and BG Pathum United F.C. before facing Paris Saint-Germain FC in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.