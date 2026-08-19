How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Málaga: Live Stream, TV, Times, La Liga Opener

Atlético Madrid opens its 2026-27 La Liga campaign Wednesday against newly promoted Málaga, in the first meaningful look at a roster Diego Simeone spent the summer rebuilding.

Four new starters could debut at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and a fourth-place finish last season leaves little patience for another slow start out of the gate.

Here’s when and where to watch that La Liga opener for both teams live:

United States: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. ET — ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. ET — ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Fubo United Kingdom: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. BST — Premier Sports

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. BST — Premier Sports Spain: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. CEST — Movistar Plus+ and DAZN, Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

MÁLAGA CF LIKELY LINEUP Formation: 4-3-3 • Manager: Juan Funes Lineup subject to change • Several players absent through injury/suspension • Atlético de Madrid vs. Málaga Pos Player Role GK Alfonso Herrero Goalkeeper RB Carlos Puga Right-back CB Ángel Recio Centre-back CB Einar Galilea Centre-back LB José Salinas Left-back CM Rafa Rodríguez Midfielder CM Izan Merino Midfielder CM/AM Dani Lorenzo Midfielder/Attacker RW David Larrubia Right Winger CF Chupe Centre-forward LW Joaquín Muñoz Left Winger Lineup subject to change. Several players absent through injury and suspension. Chupe also referred to as Chupete in some reports.

Atlético Madrid’s 2025-26 Season and 2026-27 Outlook

Atlético finished fourth in La Liga last season, 25 points off champion Barcelona, and closed with eight defeats in their final 16 matches, capped by a 5-1 collapse at Villarreal on the final day. The cup runs told a different story. Simeone’s team knocked out Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals before falling to Arsenal in the semis, then reached the Copa del Rey final, only to lose to Real Sociedad.

Simeone used the offseason to remodel again, as he has every few years since taking over in Madrid. Out went Antoine Griezmann, off to Orlando City on a free transfer. In came a wave of reinforcements, including left-back Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen, midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Clube de Portugal, winger Kang-in Lee from Paris Saint-Germain and center back Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur. Ademola Lookman, signed midway through last season from Atalanta, returns as a settled piece of the attack.

The preseason offered mixed signals. Atlético beat Getafe and Marseille but lost to both Manchester clubs, United and City, in exhibition play. Expectations center on a top-four finish and another deep run in Europe, with the club still hoping to keep Julián Álvarez amid transfer speculation that has followed him for weeks.

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID LIKELY LINEUP Formation: 3-4-1-2 / 5-3-2 hybrid • Manager: Diego Simeone Lineup subject to change • Atlético de Madrid vs. Málaga Pos Player Role GK Jan Oblak Goalkeeper RWB Giuliano Simeone Right Wing-back CB Marc Pubill Centre-back CB Robin Le Normand Centre-back CB Dávid Hancko Centre-back LWB Alejandro Grimaldo Left Wing-back CM Pablo Barrios Midfielder CM Koke Resurrección Midfielder AM Kang-in Lee Attacking Midfielder FW Ademola Lookman Forward FW Arnau Ortiz Forward Lineup subject to change. Sørloth out injured. Julián Álvarez doubtful / transfer speculation. Romero not expected to start. Llorente & Baéna limited after late World Cup returns.

Atlético Madrid vs. Málaga Match Preview

Málaga arrives at the Metropolitano in an unfamiliar position, as a top-flight La Liga club for the first time since 2017-18, having climbed back through last season’s Segunda División playoffs. History runs heavily against the visitors. Atlético have won each of their last five meetings with Málaga in all competitions, and the Andalusian club hasn’t won away in the fixture since May 2011.

Simeone faces a few late calls. Alexander Sørloth carries a minor knock into the match and needs a late fitness check, while Álvarez was left out of the Marseille friendly amid the transfer noise surrounding his future. Grimaldo and Kang-in Lee are in line for their competitive debuts, but Romero isn’t ready yet.

Málaga’s injury list runs longer. Carlos Dotor, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo and Adrián Niño are all out, Aarón Ochoa is suspended, and Juanpe is a hamstring doubt, leaving as many as six players unavailable. Chupe, who scored 25 goals across all competitions during the promotion run, is expected to lead the line regardless, with José Salinas in line to debut at left-back.

Atlético’s roster overhaul and home advantage make them clear favorites to open the season with three points, but a club that stumbled through long stretches of its own league campaign last season has its own questions to answer before it can call this one routine.