Who Are the Best Players on Spain’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Spain arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament favorites, combining established international stars with a new generation of elite talent. From Ballon d’Or contenders to emerging playmakers, La Roja’s roster is loaded with players capable of deciding matches on the sport’s biggest stage.

While Spain’s strength lies in its depth and possession-based system, several players stand above the rest as potential tournament-defining figures. These are the biggest stars on Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad and why opponents are so wary of facing them.

Lamine Yamal: Spain’s Lethal Weapon

At 18, Lamine Yamal has already outgrown the “prodigy” label. The Barcelona right winger is now one of the most dangerous players in this tournament by most assessments. FOX Soccer ranked him No. 1 at the 2026 World Cup ahead of Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, according to Tim Crean of ClutchPoints.

Yamal registered 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona in 2025-26 while becoming the youngest La Liga “Player of the Year” in history. He posted 16 league goals and 11 assists in La Liga this past season alone.

A hamstring injury in late April sidelined him for the remainder of the club season. He will not turn 19 until days before the World Cup final. Both his youth and his health are central questions for La Roja entering Group H, though Spain has indicated he is fit for the opener.

Rodri: The X-Factor Spain Cannot Afford to Lose

Rodri (born Rodrigo Hernández Cascante) claimed the 2024 Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player. Two years and one torn ACL later, there are more questions than answers surrounding Manchester City’s midfield anchor.

The September 2024 ACL injury cost him much of that season. He returned in 2025-26 to appear in 21 Premier League matches, his best total since surgery, but fitness concerns and contract uncertainty with City, whose deal with him expires this summer, followed him through the spring.

At his best, Rodri eliminates counterattacks, dictates tempo and connects defense to attack with an economy of effort that no Spanish backup replicates. Spain’s alternatives in holding midfield are nowhere near as commanding. If he stays fit for eight potential matches, La Roja becomes substantially harder to stop.

Pedri: The Creative Midfielder

Pedri, also known as Pedro González López, is 23 years old and has already worked through enough injury setbacks to fill a career. He missed 10 of Barcelona’s 16 matches between November 2025 and February 2026, per Skyler Carlin of PrizePicks.

Pedri returned to form in the La Liga stretch run, helping Barcelona secure the title with the vision, close control and game-reading that define his style. Alongside Rodri, Pedri can push higher, creating for Yamal and the forwards while dropping into a defensive double pivot when the situation dictates.

For Spain to play at its best, all three of its top players need to stay healthy and in form. History suggests that combination has been the exception rather than the rule. Whether La Roja can sustain it across seven more World Cup games is what they have come to North America to find out.