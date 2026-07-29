Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Atlético Madrid faced city rivals Getafe CF today, Wednesday, July 29, in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at the Miniestadio Cerro del Espino training complex. The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe encounter formed part of both clubs’ preparations for the 2026-27 season, giving managers Diego Simeone and José Bordalás an opportunity to assess their squads before competitive football returned.

Atlético entered the match with confidence after winning three of the last four competitive meetings between the sides, while Getafe looked to build momentum following recent pre-season success. With the match played without spectators or an official broadcast, the focus remained on fitness, tactical adjustments, and integrating new players ahead of a demanding campaign.

Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Team News and Match Build-Up

Atlético Madrid continued integrating summer signing Lee Kang-in following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain F.C.. The club also rejected transfer interest in Julián Álvarez, while confirming that Matteo Ruggeri would remain in Madrid despite reported Serie A interest. Young defender Julio Díaz departed for Sevilla FC earlier in the summer.

Getafe also entered the friendly with several new faces. Manager José Bordalás strengthened his squad with arrivals including Andrés García and Ramón Terrats, while Peter Federico moved on during the transfer window. The visitors came into the match after lifting the Ciudad de Santa Cruz Trophy against CD Tenerife.

Tactical Focus Ahead of the New Season

With Atlético scheduled to face Manchester United F.C. in Stockholm just three days later, Simeone was expected to rotate heavily and spread minutes across his squad. The friendly allowed Atlético to test different tactical setups while monitoring player fitness ahead of the LaLiga opener.

For Getafe, the match provided another opportunity to prepare for a busy campaign that includes domestic competition and UEFA Conference League football. Although supporters could not watch the Atlético Madrid vs Getafe contest live because it was played behind closed doors, both clubs were expected to publish post-match reports, photographs, and highlights across their official media channels after the final whistle.